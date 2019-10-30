Senior Center pinochle

John Bunnell won high in the two tables of pinochle Wednesday at the Senior Center of Finney County, 907 N. 10th St. Donna Preston won second place and Robin McLinn took third place.

Senior Center double pinochle

Marlan Wilson won high in the three tables of double pinochle Monday at the Senior Center of Finney County. Robin McLinn won second place and Donna Preston took third.

Senior Center pitch

John Bunnell took first in the three tables of pitch Tuesday at the Senior Center of Finney County. Maybelle Bowen won second place and J.D. Farr took third place.

Those interested in playing can call the Senior Center at 620-272-3620.

Happy Hustlers 4-H Club

By Tristan Clark, reporter

The parents night meeting of the Happy Hustlers 4-H Club was held on Sunday, Oct. 6. Everyone enjoyed pizza and conversation before the meeting was called to order. Thirteen members answered roll call by naming something orange or black. Seven guests were also present.

Club members were recognized and congratulated for record book turn-in, State Fair, and KJLS exhibits. The club voted to donate to the Kansas 4-H Foundation and to adopt "health" as the club project. The officer installation ceremony for newly elected club officers highlighted how each officer is an important part of the mix. For the program, Beth, Lilly and Jack Koksal demonstrated how to make nutritious fruit smoothies.

Song leaders led the club in singing "Happy Birthday" to those with an October birthday. Pumpkin roll relay was led by the recreation leaders. After the meeting adjourned, members enjoyed making an Indian corn craft and fire pit s’mores. Next month’s meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 3. at 5:30.