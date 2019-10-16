Senior Center pinochle

John Bunnell won high in the two tables of pinochle Wednesday, Oct. 9 at the Senior Center of Finney County, 907 N. 10th St. Donna Preston won second place and Bob Baker took third place.

Senior Center double pinochle

John Bunnell won high in the three tables of double pinochle Monday at the Senior Center of Finney County. Albert Spor won second place and Jeanie Spor took third.

Senior Center pitch

Donna Morris won high in the three tables of pitch Tuesday at the Senior Center of Finney County. Rusty Farr won second place and Bob Baker took third.

Those interested in playing can call the Senior Center at 620-272-3620.

Phi Sigma Alpha

Phi Sigma Alpha met on Oct. 10 with Cindy Dial as hostess and Marilyn Wadel as co-hostess. Nine members were present. Opening pledge was recited. Minutes were read with a motion to accept them as read by Norma and seconded by Carlene. Roll call was "How do you observe Halloween?". The treasurer's report was given. Carlene made a motion to accept and Ellen seconded. Happy birthday was sang to Marilyn Wadel for honoree this month. Joanne gave us a brief note of Barbara's funeral.

Devotion was given by Ellen from the book "Positive Thinking." It talked about thinking positive, being happy, refusing to dwell on mistakes, being optimistic and believing in yourself.

Cindy presented the program, which was a discussion on essential oils and their benefits. That will resume next month. The meeting was adjourned with the closing prayer.

Next month's meeting will be at Sue Keeny's house with Carlene as co-hostess. Ellen Eichhorn will be hostess in December.

The Acorn Club

The club met at Pauline Craft's home. The theme for this year's programs is famous landmarks. Dorothy Vannaman presented the history of Stone Mountain in Georgia. The next meeting will be at Barbara Kough's home.