Senior Center pinochle

Donna Preston won high in the two tables of pinochle Wednesday, Sept. 18 at the Senior Center of Finney County, 907 N. 10th St. Leo Smith won second place and Ruth Dunlap took third.

Senior Center double pinochle

Leo Smith won high in the three tables of double pinochle Monday at the Senior Center of Finney County. Maybelle Bowen won second place and Marlan Wilson took third.

Senior Center pitch

Albert Spor won high in the four tables of pitch Tuesday at the Senior Center of Finney County. J.D. Farr won second place and Rusty Farr took third.

Those interested in playing can call the Senior Center at 620-272-3620.

Phi Sigma Alpha

Phi Sigma Alpha met at the home of Joanne Harder Sept. 12. Nine members were present. Minutes were read. A motion was made by Joanne to accept the minutes and seconded by Carlene. The motion was carried.

Roll call was "What did you do this summer?". No treasurer report was given. Dues were collected. Sue Keeny presented a bill for flowers for Carlene. A motion was made to pay Sue by Joanne and seconded by Norma. The motion carried.

The secretary read a "Thank You" from Carlene and a "Thank You" from Community Day Care in memory of Barbara Harder. Next months meeting will be at Cindy Dials with Marilyn Wadel as co-hostess. The meeting adjourned with the closing prayer. Devotions was given by Joanne with the group reciting the Lord's Prayer.

This was the first meeting of the year so it was a covered dish. The hostess served pulled pork and the group brought covered dishes to go with it. After the meal on the patio fellowship was enjoyed by all.

Daughters of the American Revolution

The regular meeting of the William Wilson Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met at 7 p.m. Sept. 12 at the Garden Valley Retirement Village.

The program was "From the Sandhills to the Glass Mountain" by Carley Hazelton. The meeting of the William Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution was called to order by the Regent Dixie Drake, who welcomed the members. Chaplain Marian Nolan gave the devotion. Members recited the pledge of allegiance in unison. Drake gave the president general's message and Hazelton gave the national defense report. Drake provided the national committee report on constitution week and read the minutes from the previous meeting.

During unfinished business, Hazelton reported that Shiane Wondra and Lucy Diaz had accepted $100 scholarships.

The chapter NSDAR will meet on the third Thursday of each month beginning at 7 p.m. on Oct. 17 at Garden Valley Retirement Village. The chapter is planning the fifth annual DAR Day of Service in October. Final plans will be announced at a later date. Each member is asked to write a half page report on their life. They may include where they are from, why they joined the DAR, their profession, hobbies, or anything else to help members get to know them.

The next DAR meeting will be at 7 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Garden Valley Retirement Village, with Ellen Eichhorn presenting the program "The Old Brick Capital" and Hazelton presenting the membership report.