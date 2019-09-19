Senior Center pinochle

Donna Preston won high in the two tables of pinochle Wednesday, Sept. 11 at the Senior Center of Finney County, 907 N. 10th St. Lu Baker won second place and Jean Wildeman took third.

Senior Center double pinochle

Donna Preston won high in the two tables of double pinochle Monday at the Senior Center of Finney County. John Bunnell won second place and Leo Smith took third.

Senior Center pitch

Alva Burch won high in the four tables of pitch Tuesday at the Senior Center of Finney County. Albert Spor won second place and John Bunnell and Sheryl Holiman tied for third.

Those interested in playing can call the Senior Center at 620-272-3620.