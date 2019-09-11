Senior Center pinochle

Jean Wildeman won high in the two tables of pinochle Wednesday, Sept. 4 at the Senior Center of Finney County, 907 N. 10th St. Donna Preston won second place and Ruth Dunlap took third place.

Senior Center double pinochle

Donna Preston won high in the two tables of double pinochle Monday at the Senior Center of Finney County. Albert Spor won second place and Leo Smith took third.

Senior Center pitch

Sheryl Holiman won high in the four tables of pitch Tuesday at the Senior Center of Finney County. Lynda Hazen and John Bunnell tied for second and Alva Burch took third.

Those interested in playing can call the Senior Center at 620-272-3620.

Daughters of the American Revolution

On Aug. 24, the Cimarron River Valley Chapter Registrar Virginia McNitt hosted a genealogy workshop for its members and those of the William Wilson Chapter in Garden City and Dodge City Chapter. The workshop was presented by Kansas State Registrar Lee Cox and Kansas State Chair for Chapter Development and Revitalization Dee Saddler. This team provided information on how to find one of your Revolutionary War patriots and how to submit an application for membership.

The National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution is a nonprofit, nonpolitical women’s volunteer service organization dedicated to promoting historic preservation, education and patriotism. DAR is an organization that makes a difference in the lives of so many people. When you become a member not only do you honor your heritage, you make a difference in your community. For more information about DAR, please contact Carley Hazelton, William Wilson registrar, at lhazelton@cox.net or the national website at www.dar.org.

William Wilson Chapter NSDAR meets on the second Thursday each month at 7 p.m. at the Garden Valley Retirement Village. Please contact Dixie Drake, regent, with any questions at 620-640-5614.