When homeowners think of remodeling updates, often the focus is on a kitchen redo, bathroom update or expanded living space. However, one of the best ways to improve a home’s look and value is with a good landscape design.

Topeka Landscape owner Blain Bertrand noted he is contacted by people who want to improve curb appeal, improve an outdoor living space, and create an outdoor room. In a design, he also focuses on what the homeowner sees when they look out the window of their house, since that is the view they will enjoy a majority of the time.

“Probably in the last 15 years, we’ve seen a big trend in people wanting to create an outdoor living space," he said. "People want to have that outdoor room be an extension of their home. A lot of people like to be outside and they want to create that space so they can stay outside. Create that environment so it’s just as nice as the bedroom, living room and kitchen."

If a homeowner wants to hire a landscape company, Bertrand advised they find someone who has been in business for a number of years. They should check out some of the jobs that company has completed and talk to the homeowners about the experience. He also recommended talking to friends and neighbors to find out who did their landscape or outdoor space. Topeka Landscape gets most of its projects through word of mouth.

“Being in business 25 years, we have the experience to know what plants grow with what sun exposure, and are able to pick a selection of plants that fit the specific size of the space,” Bertrand said. “For hardscapes (patios, decks, walls, outdoor fireplaces), we know the materials and the construction techniques that are needed to make sure that hardscape has integrity for a long time. It takes the right equipment, the right materials and a lot of labor to create what gives that hardscape structural integrity.”

Once a company is hired, homeowners should expect good communication throughout the project so everyone is on the same page. This includes a detailed description of the project with documentation on the scope of work to be completed, the projected timeline and estimated cost.

Bertrand knows there are homeowners who can dedicate the time, money and effort to do a project the way it should be done. However, they are few and far between. A lot of plans, especially for hardscapes, are more in-depth than expected, he said.

“We fix a lot of those pitfalls,” Bertrand said. “We get the call saying, ‘Hey, I started this, but I know I’m not doing it right. You finish it because you know what you’re doing.’ When someone realizes how efficient we are at doing it because it’s what we do every day, and they look at what it’s going to take for them to do it properly, hiring us is a value. We have it streamlined. We have it down to a science how to do it properly. So, it’s really not more expensive if the homeowner really figures in what it’s going to take.”

Designs can be created and implemented in stages. Bertrand’s company will come up with an overall design that is phased in following the order of importance to the homeowner.

“We know the logistics of how a project works,” Bertrand said. “If we can do something now that would save 25% from a year down the road, we’ll push for that to get the homeowner more bang for their buck.”

Bertrand also noted that fall is the time homeowners should plan to fertilize plants and grass already in their yard. This step helps the plants be strong going into the winter.

He also said fall is a great time for tree and shrub planting. The soil is still warm and it can get roots established to be ready to grow in the spring.

“When a homeowner is thinking about a future project, think about how much maintenance they want, what areas are important to them, and a budget number. All of those things help the design process go smoothly,” Bertrand said.