Senior Center pinochle

Jean Wildeman won high in the two tables of pinochle Wednesday, Aug. 28 at the Senior Center of Finney County, 907 N. 10th St. Bob Baker won second place and Maybelle Bowen took third.

Senior Center pitch

John Bunnell won high in the four tables of pitch Tuesday at the Senior Center of Finney County. Elvin Hazen won second place and Jeannie Spor took third.

Those interested in playing can call the Senior Center at 620-272-3620.