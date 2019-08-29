Senior Center pinochle

Willard Riggs won high in the two tables of pinochle Wednesday, Aug. 21 at the Senior Center of Finney County, 907 N. 10th St. John Bunnell won second place andjean Wildeman took third.

Senior Center double pinochle

Albert Spor won high in the three tables of double pinochle Monday at the Senior Center of Finney County. Beck Young won second place and John Bunnell took third.

Senior Center pitch

Jeannie Spor won high in the three tables of pitch Tuesday at the Senior Center of Finney County. Rusty Farr won second place and Jerry Wallace took third.

Those interested in playing should call the Senior Center at 620-272-3620.

Sherlock Strivers 4-H Club

By Andrea Brown, secretary

The Sherlock Strivers 4-H Club met Sunday, Aug. 25 at Holcomb Elementary. This was a combined monthly meeting for August and September.

The meeting was called to order, the club members said the Pledge of Allegiance and the 4-H Pledge and officer reports were given.

There was no old business.

Under new business, members were told when to submit State Fair entries to the Extension Office. Members were also informed of an upcoming record book workshop on Sept. 9 at the 4-H Building. Record books are due by Oct. 1.

The Holcomb Homecoming parade will be Friday, Sept. 27. Adi George will get the club's entry organized.

Club members also discussed possible fundraisers for the upcoming year. Leaders will look into them.

The new 2019-20 officers were then elected at this meeting. They will begin their duties at the October meeting with Lauren Jones as president.

August and September birthdays were celebrated and canned goods for the Emmaus House were collected.

The meeting adjourned.

The next meeting will be Oct. 6 at Holcomb Elementary.