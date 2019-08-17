DANCE

Topeka Swing Dance Class: 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, Jayhawk Theater, 720 S.W. 8th Ave. Topeka Swing Dance is offering weekly lessons in St. Louis Shag with guest instructors Samantha Copeland and Ryan Yake from Kansas City. They will be followed by 45 minutes of DJ'ed music for practice and social dancing. Cost is $7 per lesson. Information: Taryn Temple, 215-1221 or topekaswingdance@gmail.com

Croco Country Dances: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, Croco Hall, 6115 S.E. US-40 highway. Information: 478-4760.

4Closure with Elvis at The Vinewood: 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, The Vinewood, 2848 S.E. 29th St. Cost: $10. Doors will open at 6:30, show at 8 p.m., with a full bar on site. $10 cover charge. Information: 260-6772, hello@vinewoodvenue.com.

MUSIC

Acappella Unlimited: 7-11 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, Seaman Community Church, 2036 N.W. Taylor. Looking for new ladies who love to sing. Information: Helen at 836-2320 or acappella.com.

Flint Hills Harmony Sweet Adelines: 6:45-9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, Central Church of Christ, 1250 S.W. College Ave. Women who love to sing are invited. Chorus directed by Josh Yoho. Information: Nancy, 608-8616.

Capital City Barbershop Chorus: 7-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, West Side Baptist Church, 1008 S.W. 4th St. New members and guests welcome. Information: 273-9514, capitalcitychorusa039@gmail.com or capitalcitychorus.com.

Prairie Winds Flute Choir: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, 1724 S.W. Crest Drive. An opportunity to explore small group ensembles. Meet flutists from Topeka and neighboring communities and develop a sense of camaraderie and pride with fellow flutists. Just bring your love of music and an enthusiasm to play. Hands-on piccolo, alto and bass flutes. See us on Facebook. Information: Susan Crone, 477-0165 or scrone.flutist@gmail.com.

Grand O' Opry: 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, Ottawa Memorial Auditorium, 301 S. Hickory, Ottawa. Special guests are Jim Winters and Lorena Prater. Tickets cost $10 and are only available at the door. Information: Dale Reese, 214-0013 or grandoopry@gmail.com.

Mary Baker & Friends Broadway Cabaret: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, Lawrence Arts Center, 940 New Hampshire St., Lawrence. Mary Baker & Friends return with another gala mainstage cabaret featuring songs from Broadway and movie musicals old and new. The popular series was initiated in 2000. Cost: $12-$20. Information: 843-2787.

THEATER

FILM

Lawrence

LIBERTY HALL CINEMA: 644 Massachusetts St., Lawrence. Showtimes for Sunday, Aug. 18, through Thursday, Aug. 22.

"The Farewell": 1:50 p.m., 4 p.m., 6:50 p.m. and 8:50 p.m. Sunday; 4 p.m., 6:50 p.m. and 8:50 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1:50 p.m., 4 p.m., 6:50 p.m. and 8:50 p.m. Thursday.

"Maiden": 1:30 p.m., 4:20 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Sunday; 4:20 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Monday and Tuesday; 8:40 p.m. Wednesday; 1:30 p.m., 4:20 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Thursday.

Friday and Saturday showtimes not available at press time.

Tickets: $10 ($9 students with ID; $8 children 11 and younger and seniors 60 and older). Matinee prices (shows before 6 p.m.); $8 ($7 children and seniors). Information: 749-1972, libertyhall.net.

Cinema a Go-Go: 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, Liberty Hall, 644 Massachusetts St., Lawrence. Kansas Public Radio’s “Retro Cocktail Hour” will bring Cinema a Go-Go back to the big screen with two cult classics: “The Abominable Dr. Phibes,” starring Vincent Price, and “Danger! Death Ray!” starring Gordon Scott. General admission tickets cost $10 and are available for purchase at the Liberty Hall box office.

VENUES

Mixed Media for Adults: 1:30-3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, Mize Art Studio & Classroom, 5307 S.W. 14th St. This class is especially designed for adult art enthusiasts of any skill level. Whether you are an interested beginner or a seasoned practitioner, this course will allow you to explore a wide variety of art making techniques and enjoy the companionship of fellow art lovers. Each month of this class will be themed around specific topics, techniques and materials.

Artistic Techniques for Teens: 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, Mize Art Studio & Classroom, 5307 S.W. 14th St. This class was specifically devised to equip students with a wealth of different artistic techniques and approaches using a variety of different tools and media. Each month the class will be themed around specific topics, techniques, and materials. The weekly class fee of $25 covers professional instruction, use of studio space and use of supplies. There is a $10 discount when paying for the entire month on or before the first week of class.

I Love to Draw!: 4-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, Mize Art Studio & Classroom, 5307 S.W. 14th St. For ages 7-12. Each week students will have the opportunity to create a new projects that will allow them to to learn a new drawing skill or experiment with a different drawing tool. In addition, they will get to make new friends with others kids their age who also love to draw.

INSIGHT Art Talk | Henry Diltz & Baron Wolman: 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, Lawrence Arts Center, 940 New Hampshire St., Lawrence. Curator Ben Ahlvers will host a Q&A with two iconic photographers, Henry Diltz and Baron Wolman, who photographed the 1969 Woodstock Festival. Information: 843-2787.

Topeka Daylily Club Annual Plant Sale: 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 24, downtown Topeka farmers market.

Da Vinci Day: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. 3rd St., Manhattan. In celebration of the 500th anniversary of Da Vinci’s legacy and the summer blockbuster exhibit "Dream with Da Vinci," guests of all ages are invited to join the FHDC for a day filled with music, performers, crafts and science experiments. Design and build your own parachutes and model boats, then get hands-on with simple machines like pulleys and levers.

CAGE Gymnastics 20th Anniversary Party: 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, CAGE Gymnastics, 2925 S.W. 37th St. Join us for our business anniversary celebration. Free and open to the public. Children under 18 years old can use the equipment. We will have a concession stand available, prizes and giveaways, carnival games, demonstrations and more. Information: 266-4151, ktmcpheron@gmail.com.

Cocktails in the Courtyard: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library, 1515 S.W. 10th St. Experience exclusive after-hours, 21-and-older fun and cocktails. Festivities will include a photo booth, trivia, an escape room, cash bar and creative activities for adults. Tickets are $25 a person. On Aug 24 the theme is "Paint Happy Trees" — Paint, take your picture with Bob and partake in creative activities. Buy tickets at tscpl.org/trees.

Stargazing at The Volland Store: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma. The evening will begin with conversation and beverages by donation, followed by a talk about the night sky by Jerelyn Ramirez, of the Kansas Astronomical Observers. At sunset, guests will adjourn to a campfire on the grounds (weather permitting) for star stories and music. Freewill admission. Bring lawn chairs.

Dr. Cook's Medicine Show at The Vinewood: 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, The Vinewood, 2848 S.E. 29th St. Dr. Cook's Medicine Show plays country music and western swing, perfect for swing dancers. Cost: $10. Information: 260-6772, hello@vinewoodvenue.com.

CLUBS

Topeka

ABIGAIL’S GRILL & BAR, 3701 S.W. Plaza Drive: Karaoke, 9 p.m. Saturdays. 246-6866.

AJ’S NY PIZZERIA, 1930 S.W. Westport Drive: Trivia Live, presented by Challenge Entertainment, 8 p.m. Thursdays. 861-7000.

AMERICAN LEGION POST 1, 3800 S.E. Michigan: Sundays, doors open 11:30 a.m. with early bird bingo at 1:15 p.m. and regular bingo at 2 p.m., snack bar open at 12:30 p.m.; Tuesdays, early bird bingo at 5:45 p.m. and regular bingo at 6:30 p.m., snack bar open at 5 p.m. 267-1923.

AMERICAN LEGION POST 400, 3029 N.W. US-24 highway: Mondays and Thursdays, Early bird bingo: 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo: 7 p.m. Food is served at 5:30 p.m. 7-11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, Legacy. All members and guests welcome. 296-9400.

THE BOOBIE TRAP BAR, 1417 S.W. 6th: Karaoke, Sundays and Wednesdays. The Living Deads/Vidco Cult/Electric Lungs, 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23. Rock n Roll Dinosaur/ So Close, So Far/Radio Tower Broadcast/Back by August, 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24. 232-9008. www.boobietrapbar.fun.

THE BRASS RAIL TAVERN, 401 N.E. Emmett: Trivia with Katelynn, 7 p.m. Tuesdays; Karaoke with Kyle, 9 p.m. Thursdays. 232-3332.

THE BURGER STAND, 1601 S.W. Lane: Karaoke, 9 p.m. Saturdays; Free pool and ping pong, 8 to 11 p.m. Wednesdays; Trivia night, 8 to 11 p.m. Thursdays. 783-8900.

CLASSIC BEAN, in Fairlawn Plaza, 2125 S.W. Fairlawn Plaza Drive: 7:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, Josh Hoover (Acoustic); 7:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, Pop Rock Alliance (Pop/Rock). 271-5005.

THE DUGOUT, 1545 S.W. Fairlawn Road: 8-ball pool tournament, 7:30 p.m., and Karaoke, 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 273-8430.

FLAMINGO BAR & GRILL, 2335 N.W. Clay: Big Rick's Karaoke, 6 to 10 p.m. Mondays, 7 to 11 p.m. Wednesdays and 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturdays; Rex Karaoke, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays; Karaoke One Night Stand with Patty, 7 to 11 p.m. Thursdays. 783-2881.

GAYLE’S, 600 N.W. Paramore St.: Free Pool, noon to 5 p.m. Sundays; Karaoke with Daren & Randy Live!, 7 p.m. to midnight Mondays. (785) 232-5511.

HOOKAH HOUSE TOPEKA, 1507 S.W. 21st, Suite 201: Karaoke, 9 p.m. Tuesdays; Trivia, Wednesdays; College Night, Thursdays. 286-7003.

HOOTERS, 6100 S.W. 10th: Karaoke, Thursdays, 7 p.m. Bingo, Tuesdays, 7 p.m. Trivia, Tuesdays, 7 p.m. 273-9464.

J&J GALLERY BAR, 917 N. Kansas Ave.: Jars & Jams open mic, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. most Thursdays. 581-0689.

THE LAZY TOAD, 5331 S.W. 22nd Place, in Fairlawn Plaza: Texas hold 'Em, 6 and 9 p.m. Monday Aug. 19, Tuesday Aug. 20 and Wednesday Aug. 21; Da’Coots will host Jam Night, 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday Aug. 22; Club Kiss Dance Party, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday Aug. 23 and Saturday Aug. 24. 272-8623.

NORSEMEN BREWING COMPANY, 830 N. Kansas Ave., in the NOTO Arts District: Sunday Fundays, noon to 5 p.m. Team Trivia, 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Haymakers, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23. 783-3999. www.norsemenbrewingco.com.

OLD CHICAGO PIZZA & TAPROOM, 1231 S.W. Wanamaker Road: Trivia Live, presented by Challenge Entertainment, 9 p.m. Tuesdays. 273-5522.

PHILIP BILLARD VFW POST NO. 1650, 3110 S.W. Huntoon: Arnie and the Arnettes 7-10 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 21, Lounge; Karaoke, 6:30-10 p.m., Friday, Aug. 23, Lounge; No Good Johnny, 7-10:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 24, Main Hall. VFW members and their guests. 235-9073.

SKINNY’S SPORTS BAR & GRILL, 4016 S.W. Huntoon: DJ Meets, 10 p.m. Fridays; DJ Mark, 10 p.m. Saturdays; Karaoke with Mark and Matt, 9:30 p.m. Thursdays. 273-1905.

SPECK’S BAR & GRILL, 2105 S.W. Mission Ave.: Sunday Funday Jam, 7 p.m. Sundays, with hosts Charlie Barber and Andrew Barber. 272-9749.

TAILGATORS SPORTS PUB & GRUB, 2025 S.W. Urish Road: 272-1432.

WILD HORSE SALOON, 3249 S.W. Topeka Blvd.: Karaoke with DJ Smurf, 8 p.m. to close Sundays; College Night, Wednesdays, get in free with college ID until 11 p.m.; Free dance lessons, 8 p.m., and free pool, and no cover. Thursdays; Ladies get in free until 10 p.m. 267-3545.

Lawrence

THE BOTTLENECK, 737 New Hampshire: Hellzapoppin, 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18. Tickets: $20. Amanda Fish, 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23. Tickets: $10. Chuck Mead and his Grassy/Knolls Boys, 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24. Tickets: $14. www.thebottlenecklive.com.

REPLAY LOUNGE, 946 Massachusetts St.: Unfit Wives, 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18. Karaoke, Mondays and Tuesdays; Open Mic, Wednesdays; Patio Art Show, Bando Boys, Discotheque, 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23; Dirty Stomp with Hector/Summer Cannibals, 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24. www.replaylounge.com.