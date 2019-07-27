DANCE

Croco Country Dances: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, Croco Hall, 6115 S.E. US-40 highway. Information: 478-4760.

No Good Johnny at The Vinewood: 8-11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, The Vinewood, 2848 S.E. 29th St. Come out and kick it up with No Good Johnny. Cost: $10. Information: 260-6772, hello@vinewoodvenue.com.

MUSIC

Last Minute Folk Concert: 4 p.m. Sunday, July 28, Jayhawk Theater, 720 S.W. Jackson. Flagship Romance, a harmonic alternative folk duo consisting of recently married singers and songwriters Shawn Fisher and Jordyn Jackson Fisher. Tickets: $10-$15.

Topeka Santa Fe Band: 7 p.m. Sunday, July 28, Tecumseh United Methodist Church, 334 S.E. Tecumseh Road. The Tecumseh Kiwanis Club will serve ice cream and cake starting at 6 p.m. for a freewill donation. Bring lawn chairs. In case of rain or excessive heat, the concert will be held indoors.

Acappella Unlimited: 7-11 p.m. Monday, July 29, Seaman Community Church, 2036 N.W. Taylor. Looking for new ladies who love to sing. Information: Helen at 836-2320 or acappella.com.

Flint Hills Harmony Sweet Adelines: 6:45-9 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, Central Church of Christ, 1250 S.W. College Ave. Women who love to sing are invited. Chorus directed by Josh Yoho. Information: Nancy, 608-8616.

Capital City Barbershop Chorus: 7-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, West Side Baptist Church, 1008 S.W. 4th St. New members and guests welcome. Information: 273-9514, capitalcitychorusa039@gmail.com or capitalcitychorus.com.

Prairie Winds Flute Choir: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, 1724 S.W. Crest Drive. An opportunity to explore small group ensembles. Meet flutists from Topeka and neighboring communities and develop a sense of camaraderie and pride with fellow flutists. Just bring your love of music and an enthusiasm to play. Hands-on piccolo, alto and bass flutes. See us on Facebook. Information: Susan Crone, 477-0165 or scrone.flutist@gmail.com.

Joe Diffie: 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, Prairie Band Casino and Resort, 12305 150th Road, Mayetta. Information: Ticketmaster.

Love Gang Forever Tour: 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, The Granada, 1020 Massachusetts St., Lawrence. Tickets: $18-$75 (VIP).

The Cate Brothers Band: 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, The Jayhawk Theater, 720 S.W. Jackson. Tickets: $20.

THEATER

"Oklahoma!": 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, Friday, Aug. 2, and Saturday, Aug. 3, Topeka Civic Theatre, Helen Hocker Theater, 700 S.W. Zoo Parkway. Tickets: $11-$13.

"Singin' in the Rain": 2 p.m. Sunday, July 28 and 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, and Saturday, Aug. 3, Topeka Civic Theatre, 3028 S.W. 8th Ave. Tickets: $22.75-$47.50.

"Madagascar Jr.": 2 p.m. Sunday, July 28, 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, and Saturday, Aug. 3, Topeka Civic Theatre, Helen Hocker Theater, 700 S.W. Zoo Parkway. Tickets: $6-$10.

FILM

Lawrence

LIBERTY HALL CINEMA: 644 Massachusetts St., Lawrence. Showtimes for Sunday, July 28, through Thursday, Aug. 1.

"The Biggest Little Farm": PG, 5:15 p.m. Sunday; 3:30 p.m. Monday; 5:20 p.m. Thursday.

"The Dead Don't Die": R, 4:10 p.m. and 8:50 p.m. Sunday; 9:15 p.m. Monday; 8:50 p.m. Wednesday; 9:15 p.m. Thursday.

"Echo in the Canyon": PG-13, 1:15 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. Sunday; 5:20 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. Monday; 4:20 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; 1:30 p.m. and 7:25 p.m. Thursday.

"The Last Black Man in San Francisco": 1:30 p.m., 3:50 p.m., 6:20 p.m. and 8:50 p.m. Sunday; 6:30 p.m. and 8:50 p.m. Monday and Tuesday; 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1:45 p.m., 4 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 8:50 p.m. Thursday.

"Pavarotti": PG-13, 3 p.m. Sunday; 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday; 3:10 p.m. Thursday.

Friday and Saturday showtimes not available at press time.

Tickets: $10 ($9 students with ID; $8 children 11 and younger and seniors 60 and older). Matinee prices (shows before 6 p.m.); $8 ($7 children and seniors). Information: 749-1972, libertyhall.net.

VENUES

Shawnee County Fair: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, July 28, Stormont Vail Event Center, S.W. 17th and Topeka Boulevard. Free. Animals, petting zoo, exhibits and more. Information: www.shawneecountyfair.org.

KU Natural History Museum Discovery Day: Teeny Tiny Organisms: 1-3 p.m. Sunday, July 28, KU Natural History Museum, Dyche Hall, 1345 Jayhawk Blvd., Lawrence. Explore the biodiversity of microscopic life, from tardigrades to fossilized organisms to microbes smaller than a grain of rice. Specimens on display, hands-on activities and scavenger hunts for the entire family. Information: biodiversity@ku.edu.

Discovery Kindergarten Fair: 1-4 p.m. Sunday, July 28, Kansas Children's Discovery Center, 4400 S.W. 10th Ave. A fun-filled free event to connect incoming kindergarteners and caregivers with resources to get them ready for school. Free. Kids will learn about riding the bus and what to expect in the classroom. Health screenings will be available and representatives from community organizations will be on hand to offer resources and answer questions. Registrants will get a free book from the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library. Information: 783-8300.

Mixed Media for Adults: 1:30-3 p.m. Sunday, July 28, Mize Art Studio & Classroom, 5307 S.W. 14th St. This class is especially designed for adult art enthusiasts of any skill level. Whether you are an interested beginner or a seasoned practitioner, this course will allow you to explore a wide variety of art making techniques and enjoy the companionship of fellow art lovers. Each month of this class will be themed around specific topics, techniques and materials.

Behind-the-Scenes Tours — Kansas Museum of History: 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, July 28, Kansas Museum of History, 6425 S.W. 6th Ave. Curator-led tours include the museum, archives and archaeology collections. This walking tour is for adults and children 10 and older. Cost: $4-$15. Information: 272-8681.

Tasting the Past: Exploring Kansas Food Memories: 1:30 p.m. Monday, July 29, Aldersgate Village, Manchester Lodge, 7220 S.W. Asbury Drive. Retired librarian and researcher Louise Hanson will share a presentation and discussion exploring food traditions from ethnic populations in Kansas, including German, Czech, Italian and Jewish. Public welcome. Information: Janet McClanahan, 478-9440, ext. 4812

Artistic Techniques for Teens: 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, July 29, Mize Art Studio & Classroom, 5307 S.W. 14th St. This class was specifically devised to equip students with a wealth of different artistic techniques and approaches using a variety of different tools and media. Each month the class will be themed around specific topics, techniques, and materials. The weekly class fee of $25 covers professional instruction, use of studio space and use of supplies. There is a $10 discount when paying for the entire month on or before the first week of class.

Marvelous Moon: Astronaut Training Course: 1:30 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 29, Kansas Children's Discovery Center, 4400 S.W. 10th Ave. Train like an astronaut on the Discovery Center's outdoor challenge course. Information: 783-8300.

I Love to Draw!: 4-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, Mize Art Studio & Classroom, 5307 S.W. 14th St. For ages 7-12. Each week students will have the opportunity to create a new projects that will allow them to to learn a new drawing skill or experiment with a different drawing tool. In addition, they will get to make new friends with others kids their age who also love to draw.

Building Healthy & Delicious Meals Class: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 29, Natural Grocers, 5836 S.W. 21st St. Confused about what it takes to create meals that are both healthy and delicious? We'll break it down for you. Information: 228-9100.

Dog Stars: 9-10 a.m., 11 a.m.-noon, 7-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library, 1515 S.W. 10th St., Marvin Auditorium. Denise Gard's famous border collies, Joey and Sienna, perform "star-quality" tricks. Then participate in some exciting stories about the constellations that grace the night sky. Take home a star map of the constellation tales told.

Marvelous Moon: Messy Moon Mud: 1:30-2 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, Kansas Children's Discovery Center, 4400 S.W. 10th Ave. Explore messy moon mud. Information: 783-8300, marketing@kansasdiscovery.org.

2019 ADA Anniversary Art Show: 4:30-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, TILRC, 408 S.W. Jackson. Help celebrate disability rights. To celebrate the 29th anniversary of the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act, the Topeka Independent Living Resource Center will host an art show featuring works by local artist with disabilities. Free hot dogs, brats, sides and a drink are provided. Information: 233-4572, jbenham@tilrc.org.

Cosmic Carnival: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library, 1515 S.W. 10th Ave. Experience carnival style games, crafts, activities and demos with a space and STEM twist including space food, gravity model and virtual reality games. In partnership with the Ad Astra Science Foundation. Audience: All Ages. Information: 580-4400, ask@tscpl.org.

CLUBS

Topeka

ABIGAIL’S GRILL & BAR, 3701 S.W. Plaza Drive: Karaoke, 9 p.m. Saturdays. 246-6866.

AJ’S NY PIZZERIA, 1930 S.W. Westport Drive: Trivia Live, presented by Challenge Entertainment, 8 p.m. Thursdays. 861-7000.

AMERICAN LEGION POST 1, 3800 S.E. Michigan: Sundays, doors open 11:30 a.m. with early bird bingo at 1:15 p.m. and regular bingo at 2 p.m., snack bar open at 12:30 p.m.; Tuesdays, early bird bingo at 5:45 p.m. and regular bingo at 6:30 p.m., snack bar open at 5 p.m. 267-1923.

AMERICAN LEGION POST 400, 3029 N.W. US-24 highway: Mondays and Thursdays, Early bird bingo: 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo: 7 p.m. Food is served at 5:30 p.m. 7-11 p.m. Saturday, July 27, Yesterday. All members and guests welcome. 296-9400.

THE BOOBIE TRAP BAR, 1417 S.W. 6th: Karaoke, Sundays and Wednesdays. Eleven After/Rise Again/Kingfisher, 10 p.m. Aug. 2. Trap Color Rave, 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3. 232-9008. www.boobietrapbar.fun.

THE BRASS RAIL TAVERN, 401 N.E. Emmett: Trivia with Katelynn, 7 p.m. Tuesdays; Karaoke with Kyle, 9 p.m. Thursdays. 232-3332.

THE BREAK ROOM, 911 S. Kansas Ave.: Friday Night comedy, Fridays. Tickets: $10. www.breakroomdowntown.com.

THE BURGER STAND, 1601 S.W. Lane: Karaoke, 9 p.m. Saturdays; Free pool and ping pong, 8 to 11 p.m. Wednesdays; Trivia night, 8 to 11 p.m. Thursdays. 783-8900.

THE DUGOUT, 1545 S.W. Fairlawn Road: 8-ball pool tournament, 7:30 p.m., and Karaoke, 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 273-8430.

FLAMINGO BAR & GRILL, 2335 N.W. Clay: Big Rick's Karaoke, 6 to 10 p.m. Mondays, 7 to 11 p.m. Wednesdays and 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturdays; Rex Karaoke, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays; Karaoke One Night Stand with Patty, 7 to 11 p.m. Thursdays. 783-2881.

GAYLE’S, 600 N.W. Paramore St.: Free Pool, noon to 5 p.m. Sundays; Karaoke with Daren & Randy Live!, 7 p.m. to midnight Mondays. (785) 232-5511.

HOOKAH HOUSE TOPEKA, 1507 S.W. 21st, Suite 201: Karaoke, 9 p.m. Tuesdays; Trivia, Wednesdays; College Night, Thursdays. 286-7003.

HOOTERS, 6100 S.W. 10th: Bingo, 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Karaoke, Thursdays, 7 p.m. 273-9464.

J&J GALLERY BAR, 917 N. Kansas Ave.: Jars & Jams open mic, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. most Thursdays. 581-0689.

THE LAZY TOAD, 5331 S.W. 22nd Place, in Fairlawn Plaza: Texas hold 'Em, 6 and 9 p.m. Monday, June 17, Tuesday, June 18, and Wednesday, June 19; Da’Coots will host Jam Night, 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday, June 20; Club Kiss Dance Party, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, June 21, and Saturday, June 22. 272-8623.

NORSEMEN BREWING COMPANY, 830 N. Kansas Ave.: Sunday Fundays, noon to 5 p.m. Team Trivia, 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays. 11:15 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3 Adopt-a-pet Yoga. 783-3999. www.norsemenbrewingco.com.

OLD CHICAGO PIZZA & TAPROOM, 1231 S.W. Wanamaker Road: Trivia Live, presented by Challenge Entertainment, 9 p.m. Tuesdays. 273-5522.

PHILIP BILLARD VFW POST NO. 1650, 3110 S.W. Huntoon: Shermie @ the Piano, 7-10 p.m., Friday, Aug. 6, Lounge; Dr. Cook's Medicine Show, 7-10:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, Main Hall. VFW members and their guests. 235-9073.

SKINNY’S SPORTS BAR & GRILL, 4016 S.W. Huntoon: DJ Meets, 10 p.m. Fridays; DJ Mark, 10 p.m. Saturdays; Karaoke with Mark and Matt, 9:30 p.m. Thursdays. 273-1905.

SPECK’S BAR & GRILL, 2105 S.W. Mission Ave.: Sunday Funday Jam, 7 p.m. Sundays, with hosts Charlie Barber and Andrew Barber. 272-9749.

UNCLE BO’S, lower level, Ramada Hotel and Convention Center, 420 S.E. 6th: Rougher All Stars, 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3. Tickets: $10. Blues society members get $2 discount. Advance tickets available at www.CitySpin.com. 234-4317. www.unclebos.com.

VICTORIA’S, 5011 S.W. Topeka Blvd.: 862-0776.

THE WHEEL BARREL, 925 N. Kansas Ave.: Folk in the Flow Live, 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3. 289-6767.

WILD HORSE SALOON, 3249 S.W. Topeka Blvd.: Karaoke with DJ Smurf, 8 p.m. to close Sundays; College Night, Wednesdays, get in free with college ID until 11 p.m.; Free dance lessons, 8 p.m., and free pool, and no cover. Thursdays; Ladies get in free until 10 p.m. 267-3545.

Lawrence

THE BOTTLENECK, 737 New Hampshire: Smrtdeath/Lil Lotus/Guccihighwaters, 7 p.m. Sunday, July 28. www.thebottlenecklive.com.

REPLAY LOUNGE, 946 Massachusetts St.: KVKL After Party, 10 p.m. Sunday, July 28; Karaoke, Mondays and Tuesdays; Open Mic, Wednesdays; DJ Zeider, 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1; Garst/Flash Floods/DJ Joey/Fea/Blackheart, 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2; Shitstorm/Maximum Effort/DJ Cyrus, 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3. www.replaylounge.com.