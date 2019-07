This week's featured event is a rooftop party at the Cyrus Hotel, 920 S. Kansas Ave. DJ Teczilla and Unii have been spinning sounds together for the past three years, bringing an eccentric style of underground house and hip hop to the streets, bars and rooftops across Topeka. The party begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 27. There is no cover charge, and the rooftop bar will be open. Guests must be 21 or older.