I would like to personally invite you to stop by and visit with me and our staff at the center. We have seen some new faces this month. We have a group of educators that are exercising with us regularly. We love new faces!

As many of you know we have a small library. We loan, trade and give away books. Each week we have one or two families that donate books to us: pocket books — romance, westerns, mysteries, inspirational, best sellers, Christian books and even an honest to goodness Webster’s Hardback dictionary last week. We appreciate those donations. We also are able to accept a few donations of other things: old cell phones that are then re-cycled and clothing items that are in good repair. I was talking with one of our patrons the other day and she shared that in the past someone had donated several pairs of brand new shoes. They were her size, so that donation was a win-win. We don’t have space to accept a lot of other donations. I would encourage donations of furniture, household items, electronics and other larger items to go to our local Salvation Army or Goodwill or to your favorite church.

Activities

We will be leaving at 9:30 am for our trip to the Boot Hill Casino on Tuesday, June 25. The buses will be back at the Senior Center at 4:00p.m.. We have one cancellation seat available, call Della at 272-3620 to reserve it. Two buses to Dodge City should be one heck of a good time!! Bring your own $take to start playing.

I have some tentative dates for both the Scott Lake trip and the trip to the Stauth Museum in Montezuma. Fishermen and fisherwomen, get your poles and bait ready for a July 9 trip to the Lake. We will be cooking out for our noon meal that day. Our back-up/bad weather date is July 30. July 24 is penciled in for our adventure to Montezuma. Both dates will have a 9:30a.m. departure time. We will be adding more trips and adventures, so keep watching this column and our newsletter that will be out around July 1.

Weekly Activities

Thursday: TOPS 8:30 a.m.; Learn Wood Carving Class 9:30 a.m.; Strength Training 9:30 a.m.; Art Class 10 a.m.; Lunch & Learn 11:30 a.m.; Skip Bo 1 p.m.; Bridge 1:15 p.m.; Cardio Exercise 4 p.m.; PIYO/Yoga 6 p.m..

Friday: Line Dancing 8:30 a.m.; Nurse 10:30 a.m.; Enhance Fitness 1 p.m.; Qwirkle 1 p.m.; My Turn: Fun & Games 1 p.m.; Legal Aide 1 p.m. (by appointment only); Bridge 1:15 p.m.

Saturday: The pool room is open from 1 to 4 p.m.

Sunday: Duplicate bridge, 2 p.m.

Monday: Double Pinochle 12:30 p.m.; Gentle Exercise 12:30 p.m.; Enhance Fitness 1 p.m.; Zumba 6 p.m. w/Tessie; Duplicate Bridge 7 p.m..

Tuesday: Learn Wood Carving Class 9:30 a.m.; Strength Training 9:30 a.m.; Trivia Tuesday 11:45 a.m.; Pitch 12:30 p.m.; Bridge 1:15 p.m.; Exercise 4:00 p.m.; PIYO/Yoga 6 p.m. w/Tessie.

Wednesday, June 26: Line dancing 8:30 a.m.; Completely Unraveled 9:30 a.m.; Pinochle 12:30 p.m.; Gentle Exercise 12:30 p.m.; Enhance Fitness 1 p.m.; Dance with Bob Walters 7:30 p.m. ($5 donation per person)

Lunch menu

Wednesday: Baked Ham with Pineapple, Mashed potatoes/gravy, Corn & Fruit

Thursday: Swiss Cheeseburger with mushrooms, Seasoned Red Potatoes, Broccoli & Chocolate Ice cream

Friday: Tuna Casserole, Corn muffin, Green Beans & Fruit

Monday: Goulash, California vegetables, Garlic bread & Chocolate cake

Tuesday: Turkey, Ham & Bacon croissant with lettuce and tomato, Potato Salad, Green Bens & Fruit

Wednesday, June 26: Teriyaki pork loin, Mashed potatoes/gravy, Peas & Fruit

Shari Campbell is the executive director of the Senior Center of Finney County. Visit www.finneycountyseniorcenter.org for more information.