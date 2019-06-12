$1 Beer Night at the Garden City Wind

What: Watch the Garden City Wind face off the Trinidad Triggers at this home baseball game with $1 beers.

When: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Where: Clint Lightner Baseball Field, 706 Maple St.

Cost: Admission is $3 for kids 12 and under and $6 for adults.

Ulysses Splash Night

What: Dive into free swimming and hot dogs at the Grant Swimming Pool in Ulysses, hosted by Pioneer Communications.

When: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday

Where: Grant Swimming Pool, 204 E. Wheat Ave., Ulysses

Cost: Free

Kansas Leadership Center State Tour

What: The KLC will stop by Garden City on its statewide tour to speak about new leadership practices.

When: 7 to 8 a.m. Friday

Where: Classroom B at St. Catherine Hospital, 401 E. Spruce St.

Cost: Free, with breakfast provided

Senior Center Car Show

What: Roll up to this car show to benefit Meals on Wheels, hosted by Kansas Kruisers.

When: 5:30 to 9 p.m. Friday

Where: Senior Center of Finney County, 907 N. 10th St.

GCA Make-it, Take-It

What: Explore new art-making techniques — this month, bookmarks — at Garden City Arts’ monthly art class for parents and kids 5 and older.

When: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Garden City Arts, 318 N. Main St.

Cost: $5 (free for members) for an adult/child pair. Contact Garden City Arts ahead of time to reserve a spot.

Teen Lock-In at the Library

What: Kids in fifth through 12th grades can spend a night playing games, watching movies and winning prizes at the library’s teen 12-hour lock-in.

When: 8 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday

Where: Finney County Public Library, 605 E Walnut St.

Cost: Free. Signup is available now.

Telescopes at the Library

What: Stare up at the night sky through high-powered telescopes at the Finney County Public Library’s stargazing event for all ages.

When: 10 to 11 p.m. Friday

Where: Finney County Public Library, 605 E Walnut St.

Cost: Free

HorseThief The Festival

What: Enjoy live music, a 5K, a fishing competition, mud volleyball, corn hole tournament and more at this annual music festival.

When: All day Friday and Saturday

Where: HorseThief Reservoir in Jetmore

Cost: Tickets are $30 or $40 cash only at the door, available at the park, World Famous Judy’s Cafe in Jetmore and Longs Western Wear in Dodge City.

Sonrise 5K

What: Join in on this family-friendly 5K run and children’s activities at the ABC Pregnancy Center.

When: Registration begins at 7:45 a.m., the race at 9 a.m. and awards at 10:15 a.m. at the center on Saturday. Activities will be available from 8 to 10 a.m.

Where: ABC Pregnancy Center, 509 N. Sixth St.

5K Color Run

What: All ages are welcome to the third annual color run to raise money for equipment and tournament fees for the Garden City Sporting Football Club, a soccer club for local kids. Dress in clothes that can get caked in color powder and water and enjoy some music while supporting a good cause.

When: 8 a.m. Saturday

Where: The soccer fields at Charles O. Stones Intermediate Center

Cost: Registration is free for the 1-mile, or $10 with a T-shirt, and $35 for the 5K.

Low-Cost Vaccine Clinic

What: Finney County Humane Society will host this low-cost clinic. Vaccinations, flea and tick treatment, tags and microchips will be available.

When: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday

Where: Finney County Humane Society, 124 N. Fleming St., Garden City

Cost: Prices will range from free to $30, and donations will be accepted.

Kids Baseball Camp

What: The Garden City Wind will host a youth baseball camp for children ages 6 to 17. Kids will be split into groups by age and skill level to work on hitting, fielding, pitching, and base running.

When: 9 a.m. to noon

Where: Clint Lightner Baseball Field, 706 Maple St.

Cost: $25 at the gate. For more information, contact Randy Ralston at 620-271-2476 or rralston248@yahoo.com.

GCA Mini and Me June

What: Adults and children can paint a canvas together at this Garden City Arts class for children ages 5 and older.

When: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday

Where: Garden City Arts, 318 N. Main St.

Cost: Tickets are $30 per pair ($25 for members). Contact Garden City Arts ahead of time to register.

Stevens Park Concert

What: Enjoy a live performance by local musician Al Miller at the first of many free, weekly summer performances at the center of Garden City’s downtown. The concert will be followed by an outdoor screening of “The Lorax.”

When: The concert begins at 6:30 p.m. and the movie at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Where: Stevens Park

GCA Blushing Artiste

What: Enjoy some wine in a step-by-step group painting class at Garden City Arts.

When: 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday

Where: Garden City Arts, 318 N. Main St.

Cost: $35 ($30 for members). Enroll ahead of time at Garden City Arts.

Father’s Day at the Zoo

What: Stop by the zoo for some special Father’s Day discounts for animal encounters, the Safari Shoppe and family and grandparent memberships.

When: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday

Where: Lee Richardson Zoo