Wide Awake 4-H Club

By Lauren Lightner, Wide Awake secretary

The May 13 meeting of the Wide Awake 4-H Club was called to order at 7:03 p.m. at Plymell Elementary School. The roll call was a fact about your family.

The minutes were read from last month. The reporters' report was turned in and the parliamentarian tip was given. The leaders reported that there is livestock judging practice every Monday, that May 1 was the add/drop deadline and that Western Motors is buying the 4-H T-shirts this year. Committee reports were given.

Anna Lobmeyer gave a devotion on how God made everyone different and the current event was by Max Brookover. Macy Hands led the song "Home on the Range." Brookover, Hands, Claire Heiman, Phoebe Juhl, Katie Lobmeyer, Abigail Morales, Zane Whitham, Vivian Whitham and Andrew Wessels gave project talks. The Whithams brought cookies for everybody.

The next meeting was planned for June 10 and the meeting is adjourned.