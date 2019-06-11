I would like to personally invite you to stop by and see the center. We can talk about what activities and events interest you. We can also talk about adding events or activities that would encourage you to come back. We are open from 8am-5pm, Monday through Friday. Checkout our website for new activities pictures. You might be surprised who all you will see having fun with us. www.finneycountyseniorcenter.org

Activities

Join us on Friday, June 14 in celebration of all our Dad’s and Grandpas, too. We will have an evening event, open to the public. Kruise on by about 5:30 and enjoy the Kansas Kruisers, classic car show in our main parking lot at 907 N. 10th. We will also be having a cookout at 5:30pm. Black Hills Energy will be cooking our hamburgers and hot dogs. Thanks to Tyson Foods for their generous donation, too. We will also have baked beans, chips and bottled water. The Cookout will have a $5.00 fee for adults and $3.00 for those age 12 and under. We will have discount coupons available for seniors, age 55 and above. Just stop by the senior center the week of June 10th to pick up your eat for $2.00 coupon. All funds raised will go to help with the Meals on Wheels program.

Stop by at noon and pick up your senior discount ticket. Consider joining us for lunch while you are here. We have lunch Monday through Friday at the senior center at noon. The meals are very good. Our menu is included in our newsletter and in this weekly column. We have our next Lunch and Learn with St. Catherine Hospital on Thursday, June 20. Call Della at 272-3620 to reserve a seat and your meal (Swiss Cheeseburger with mushroom, etc…)

I am happy to announce that our very popular Foot Clinic is coming back in July. We are working with Brandi, Barbara and Misty at Caregivers Home Health to bring this activity back to the center. Our July/August Newsletter will have more information.

The Bridal Dress Show schedule for Friday, June 28 has been cancelled. We did not have sufficient interest to proceed.

Watch this column for an announcement for the dates for our July trips to Scott Lake and the Stauth Museum in Montezuma.

Senior Center weekly activities

Wednesday, June 12: Line dancing 8:30am; Completely Unraveled 9:30am; Pinochle 12:30pm; Gentle Exercise 12:30; Enhance Fitness 1:00pm; Dance with Blue Notes 7:30pm

Thursday, June 13: TOPS 8:30am; Learn Wood Carving Class 9:30am; Strength Training 9:30am; Art Class 10:00am; Throwback Thursday 11:45am; Skip Bo 1:00pm; Bridge 1:15pm; Cardio Exercise 4:00pm; PIYO/Yoga 6:00pm.

Friday, June 14: Line Dancing 8:30am; Nurse 10:30; Enhance Fitness 1:00pm; Qwirkle 1:00; Enhance Fitness 1:00pm; Bridge 1:15; Father’s Day Classic Car Show & Cookout 5:30pm.

Saturday, June 15: The pool room is open from 1 to 4pm.

Sunday, June 16: Duplicate bridge, 2pm.

Monday, June 17: Double Pinochle 12:30pm; Gentle Exercise 12:30pm; Enhance Fitness 1:00pm; Zumba 6:00pm w/Tessie; Duplicate Bridge 7:00pm.

Tuesday, June 18: Learn Wood Carving Class 9:30am; Strength Training 9:30am; Men’s Coffee 10:00am; Trivia Tuesday 11:45am; Pitch 12:30pm; Bridge 1:15pm; Exercise 4:00pm; PIYO/Yoga 6:00pm w/Tessie.

Wednesday, June 19: Line dancing 8:30am; Pinochle 12:30pm; Gentle Exercise 12:30; Enhance Fitness 1:00pm; Dance with Ortiz Band 7:30pm ($5 donation per person)

Lunch menu

Wednesday, June 12: Rosemary Pork, Au Gratin potatoes, Green Beans & pudding

Thursday, June 13: Chicken Fried Steak, Mashed potatoes/gravy, Corn & Fruit

Friday, June 14: BBQ Riblet on a bun, Scalloped Potatoes, Peas & Fruit

Monday, June17: Beef and Noodles, Broccoli, Pasta Salad & Angel Food Cake

Tuesday, June 18: Roasted Turkey, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Baby Carrots & Fruit

Wednesday, June 19: Baked Ham with pineapple slice, Mashed potatoes/Gravy, Corn & Fruit

Shari Campbell is the executive director of the Senior Center of Finney County. Visit www.finneycountyseniorcenter.org for more information.