Are photo albums going to be extinct someday?

I wondered that recently as I looked through photo albums, stopping to study the images of my wife and me and our two children, remembering certain places in time.

Photos showed them grow from babies to toddlers to little people and all the way through middle school, high school, college and now adulthood.

Lives captured in these images and arranged neatly in photo albums to be brought out every once in a while for reminiscing.

There’s been a lot of reminiscing lately because my wife and I are out of kids to marry off.

Last week my son, Alek, became a married man, and this August will be my daughter Claire’s third anniversary.

I was looking through the photo albums and saw two little people who are now young adults. Life’s special moments and life’s every day moments frozen forever in these photo albums.

In the immortal words of Ferris Bueller, “Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.”

But, are we stopping to look through photo albums anymore?

It used to be every family had album upon album filled with pictures. That was how families preserved memories.

Now, photos are on our phones, tablets or computers. If someone wants to show family photos you wait for them to find them on their phone.

I wonder if many people print these photos or do they keep them on their devices? What happens if they lose their phone or computer bombs?

Keeping them on a device does not make the photos less memorable. We still take pictures. Some are embarrassing, some funny, some serious, but all captured who we are at that time.

They are great conversation starters as we look back at our families and friends and remember all the great times we have had along life’s journey.

These photos also serve as history lessons for those who came after us and want to know what kind of car we drove as teens or how could we dress like that or wear our hair in that style.

Our kids look back at us when we were younger and wonder, “Who are these people?”

It’s hard for our kids to think of us as young and having fun or getting into the same kind of trouble they get into. They think of us as old; the people who never had fun and never want them to have fun.

We see our children and remember when they were wide-eyed, and the world seemed so big and every little thing was a big deal.

We may even see ourselves and think back to the “good, old days” and wonder how those days flew by so quickly.

I don’t know how much time people spend looking through old photos anymore or are they just something to post on social media, but much is to be gained by remembering.

We remember different times, adventures, vacations.

We remember loved ones near and far.

We remember special times and special people.

Best of all we get to keep collecting these memories. Whether we put them in a photo album or keep them on our phones, the memories keep coming.

Patrick Murphy, editor-publisher of the Humphrey Democrat and Newman Grove Reporter in Nebraska, is a former assistant managing editor of The Telegram.