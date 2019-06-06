Senior Center double pinochle

Jeanie Spor won high in the two tables of double pinochle Monday at the Senior Center of Finney County, 907 N. 10th St. Donna Preston won second place and Maybelle Bowen took third.

Those interested in playing can call the Senior Center at 620-272-3620.

Sherlock Strivers 4-H Club

The Sherlock Strivers 4-H club met Sunday at Holcomb Elementary. Members ate pizza during the meeting. After roll call and officer reports, 4-H Extension Agent Jennifer LaSalle spoke to the club about changes and events for this year’s fair. She also notified members of upcoming meetings for Buymanship and Sewing. 4-H council members Austin Elam and Morgan Hammond informed members of the fair’s 4-H Olympics, a watermelon eating contest and a giant slip n’ slide, which will also be new events for 4-Hers at the fair this year.

Under old business, the group discussed this month’s community service project of collecting items for the Ronald McDonald House and Magic’s H.O.P.E. Members were also reminded of YQCA requirements for showing livestock.

For new business, members received fair T-shirts once again, thanks to Western Motor. Members also voted to purchase a new wheelbarrow and other equipment for cleaning stalls at the fair.

Maddi Schreibvogel then gave two project talks covering rabbit showmanship and horticulture. Halle and Paige Jones gave a talk on preparing their sheep for show.

Canned goods for the Emmaus House, pop tabs for Ronald McDonald House, and used ink/toner cartridges for Magic’s H.O.P.E. were then turned in. June birthdays were then celebrated and the meeting was adjourned.

After adjourning, the club painted stall signs and members gave a poster/photo tour of their fair projects.

Wasinger celebrates anniversary

Father Shane Stoppel-Wasinger, a Garden City native, will celebrate his 25th anniversary of being a priest on June 9 in Minnesota, where he heads two parishes, St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church in North Branch and Sacred Heart in Rush City. Those wanting to wish him well can send cards to P.O. Box 609, North Branch, MN 55056.