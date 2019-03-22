My wife and I had a crisis at our house last week.

Our iPhones were not working, so we could not keep up with what’s going on with social media.

That meant we were forced to talk to each other.

She seems nice.

Right or wrong — OK, it’s probably more wrong — we spend a lot of time on our phones.

But in our defense, there are a lot of cute puppy videos to watch.

Judging how many things come across my timeline from people I know, a lot of people spend considerable amount of time staring at their screens.

The belief that millennials or kids are the ones spending all their time on their phones and other devices just isn’t true.

It is harder to find someone who does not own a smart phone or some other screen than it is to find someone who does.

Everyone relies on their phones.

Gone are the days when once we left our homes we could not be reached.

We bought our kids phones when they were in junior high and busy outside the home.

We rationalized the purchases with the belief it would allow us to get a hold of them when we needed to, even though my wife and I both grew up in an era when that wasn’t the case, and everything was fine.

I used to have to call my mom from a friend’s house to check in with her if I wanted to stay longer.

If I slept over at a friend’s house, she just assumed everything was OK without having contact with her for 24 hours.

Heck, I went to Colorado once to visit a friend whose family had moved there, and didn’t talk to her for a week.

Life changes.

I actually don’t feel guilty about using my phone all the time.

I have come to rely on it for so much.

Once upon a time, ESPN launched, and suddenly there was a network devoted to sports 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

We all thought that was heaven.

Today, I barely watch the network because everything I need to know is on my phone.

I remember wanting to watch ESPN every waking minute. It introduced me to Australian Rules Football (I still don’t understand it), and way too much horse racing.

Today, ESPN, like the news networks, is just a lot of people yelling their opinions at me.

Thanks to technology, people can yell their opinions at me on my phone.

Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram — I get notifications throughout the day whenever someone I follow posts something.

In the dark ages, we had to actually talk to people to find out where they were eating for dinner.

We had to either remember or mark our calendars when someone had a birthday.

Primitive.

Somehow my wife and I survived our night without social media.

Maybe we’ll talk again some day.

Patrick Murphy, editor-publisher of the Humphrey Democrat and Newman Grove Reporter in Nebraska, is a former assistant managing editor of The Telegram.