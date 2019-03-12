This week, I will share information with you about a few more of the services and activities we offer at the Senior Center of Finney County. We always welcome new visitors and enjoy seeing our regular visitors. Stop back by if you haven’t been here recently, we would love to see you again.

Activities

A few activities that I have not yet mentioned are the computer room that is open daily from 9-4, electronics course (Ipad use, Iphone use, droid phone use, etc…), sewing, Quilts of Valor, art class and a painting class. We also have a small craft shop where you can purchase homemade crafts and hand sewn items, made by our senior center attendees. Call Della or Patti at 272-3620 or more information. We are a host site for commodity distribution. The March distribution will be on Wednesday, March 27. Food items for March include: spaghetti sauce, green beans, beef stew, vegetable soup, pinto bean, split peas, navy beans, long grain rice, dried plums, fresh apples, fresh oranges and frozen whole chicken. Call Della to see if you are eligible and to sign-up. Income guidelines apply for the USDA Commodities Program. Last, if you are looking for space for an event or a party or a family reunion, we also rent part of our building out for community events. Please see a list of activities at the end of this column.

March for Meals and Wheels

March has been dedicated to raising awareness of senior hunger. The money is used to purchase meals for those homebound seniors who cannot afford them. It is also used to furnish blizzards packs and holiday meals for all our Meals on Wheels clients. If you receive a letter in the mail from us please, be generous and give to this worthwhile program. If you don’t receive a letter and would like to give a donation, mail it to Meals on Wheels, 907 N. 10th, Garden City, Ks. 67846. If you have a homebound loved one that would benefit from Meals on Wheels call Patti at 620-272-3620.

Senior center activities

Wednesday: Line dancing 8:30am; Completely Unraveled 9:30am; Pinochle 12:30pm; Gentle Exercise, 12:30pm; Enhance Fitness 1:00pm; PIYO/Yoga w/Tessi 6:00pm; Dance with Moonshiners at 7:30pm ($5 donation per person)

Thursday: Tops 8:30am; Learn Wood Carving Class 9:30am; Art Class 10:00am; Skip Bo 1:00pm; Bridge 1:15pm; Exercise 4:00pm; PIYO/Yoga 6:00pm Friday, March 15: Line Dancing 8:30am; Nurse 10:30am; Legal Aid 1:00pm (by appointment only); Enhance Fitness 1:00pm; Qwirkle 1:00pm; Bridge 1:15pm. Saturday, March 16: The pool room is open from 1 to 4 pm Sunday, March 17: Duplicate bridge 2 pm Monday, March 18: Double Pinochle 12:30pm; Gentle Exercise 12:30om; Enhance Fitness 1:00pm; Electronics Class 2:30, pm; Zumba 6:00pm w/Tessie; Duplicate Bridge 7:00pm

Tuesday: Learn Wood Carving Class 9:30am; Men’s Coffee 10:30am; Pitch 12:30pm; Movie/Popcorn, 1:00pm, Medicare Help 1- 4pm, (by appointment only); Bridge 1:15pm; Exercise 4:00pm; PIYO/Yoga 6:00pm w/Tessie. Wednesday, March 20: Line dancing 8:30am; Completely Unraveled 9:30am; Pinochle 12:30pm; Gentle Exercise, 12:30pm; Spring (ice cream) Floats 12:30pm; Enhance Fitness 1:00pm; FCCA Board Meeting 1:30pm; PIYO/Yoga w/Tessi 6:00pm; Dance with Ortiz Band at 7:30pm ($5 donation per person)

Lunch Menu

Wednesday: Ham & Beans, Corn Muffin, Cherry Tomatoes, Fruit

Thursday: Sloppy Joe on a Bun, Assorted Chips, Baked Beans, Fruit

Friday: Salmon Patty, AuGratin Potatoes, Creamed Peas, Oreo Cookies

Monday: Tater Tot Casserole, Sliced Carrots, California Pasta Salad, Choc. Ice Cream

Tuesday: Crispy Baked Chicken Breast, Baked Potatoes/Sour Cream, Green Beans, Grapes

Shari Campbell is the executive director of the Finney County Committee on Aging and the Senior Center of Finney County.