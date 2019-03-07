Church of the Brethren

505 N. Eighth St.

Sunday: Adult Sunday school, 9:30 a.m.; worship service, 10:45 a.m., with the message "Serve One Another," by Pastor Von Hunn; carry-in dinner, bring a dish to share along with a nonperishable food item for Emmaus House, noon.

Tuesday: Quilting, 10 a.m.; commission meetings, 7 p.m., general borad meeting, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday: No evening classes

Thursday: Men's Bible study, 9 a.m. at Time Out; Bible study, 7 p.m.

March 15: Newsletter deadline

For more information, call (620) 276-7391, email gccob@kscoxmail.com or visit www.gardencitycob.org.

Church of Christ

1715 Pioneer Road

Sunday: Bible class, 9 a.m.; Worship, 10 a.m., with Darrell Rains delivering the morning lesson, "Jesus Loves Me This I Know," and the afternoon message, "Financial Accountability." Small groups, going through a study on the Fruit of the Spirit, 5 p.m.

Wednesday: Faith Weaver's Friends for kids 3 years to fifth grade, 7:15 p.m.; adults and teens have their own classes.

Visit www.gcchurchofchrist.com or www.facebook.com/gcchurchofchrist.Transportation to all assemblies is available by calling the church office at 276-2500 and leaving a message.

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

619 Mary St.

Sunday: Sacrament meeting, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.; Primary for ages 3 to 11, Melchizedek & Aaron ic Priesthood classes and Relief & Young Women, 11:10 a.m. to noon; High Council meeting, 3:30 p.m.

Every school day: Seminary for ages 14 to 18

Monday: Family Home Evening

Tuesday: Institute, 7 p.m.

Wednesday: Wolf Scouts, 5:30 p.m.; Cub Scouts, primary girls activities, 6 p.m.; youth activities, 7 p.m.

March 15: Learning English class, 6 p.m.

For more information about the Gospel, call the full-time English- and Spanish-speaking missionaries serving in Garden City at (620) 875-3715 or visit www.mormon.org, www.lds.org or www.Liahona.LDS.org.

First Baptist Church

1005 N. 11th St.

Sunday: Sunday school, 9:30 a.m.; worship, 10:30 a.m., with worship leader Valerie Terrazas, preacher Don Patrick and music by the FBC band

Monday: Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts, TOPS, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Band practice, 7 p.m.

For more information or for transportation to church activities, call (620) 275-5266.

First Christian Church

306 N. Seventh St.

Sunday: Worship service, 10 a.m., with the message "The Moon Shot Effect," given by Pastor Phillip Hayes.

Visit our website: www.fccgardencity.com

First United Methodist Church

1106 N. Main St.

Saturday: Saturday Night Lights in the Chapel, with Pastor Joel Plisek preaching, 5:45 p.m.

Sunday: Worship service, 8:30 a.m. (traditional) and 10:45 a.m. (contemporary) in the sanctuary, with Pastor Tod Anthony preaching; Sunday School, Confirmation Class, 9:30 a.m.; Chapel at Ranch House, 3:30 p.m.; Youth group, 6 p.m.

Monday: Staff meeting, 10 a.m.; Women's Emmaus, Lenten Bible study, noon; Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts, Young-ish Bible study, 6:30 p.m.; Bell Choir, 7 p.m.

Tuesday: WW, 9 a.m.; Men's Emmaus, Women's Bible study, noon; worship planning meeting, 2:30 p.m.; WW, 6 p.m.; Staff Parish Relations meeting, 7 p.m.

Wednesday: Choir, 6:15 p.m.; Men's Bible study, Women's Bible study, 7 p.m.; Praise Band, 7:45 p.m.

Thursday: Ladies Bible study, 8:30 a.m.; UMW Executive meeting, 10:30 a.m.; Men's Emmaus, noon.

March 16: Saturday Night Light, 5:45 p.m.; Emmaus gathering, 7 p.m.

For more information, visit www.fumcgc.com or call (620) 275-9171.

Garden Valley Church

1701 N. Third St.

Sunday: Bible classes for all ages, 9:30 a.m.; worship service, with Pastor Steve Ensz bringing the message "Observing God's Mercy."

Thursday: Men's Bible study, 7:30 p.m.

Garden Valley Retirement Village

1505 E. Spruce St.

Sunday: Worship service, 9 a.m., with the message given by Phillip Hayes of First Christian Church, and he will also provide special music.

Wednesday: "Celebrate Your Faith," with devotions by the music group "Gospel Gold." Everyone is welcome at no charge.

Grace Bible Church

2595 Jennie Barker Road

Sunday: Sunday school for all ages, 9:30 a.m.; worship service with the message from Ken Madgwick, 10:45 a.m.

Wednesday: Bible study, 7 p.m.

For more information, call (620) 275-6701.

Presbyterian Church

1719 Texas St.

Sunday: Sunday school, 9:30 a.m.; Worship, with Rev. Denise Pass preaching, 10:45 a.m., with fellowship to follow

Tuesday: 88 Hrs Rehearsal, 6 p.m.

Wednesday: No activities

Thursday: PW Circle, 9:30 a.m.

St. Thomas Episcopal Church

712 N. Main St.

Sunday: Sunday school, 10:15 am.; Holy Eucharist, 11:30 a.m.; confirmation class, 1:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Stations of the Cross, Soup supper and Lenten study, 5:30 p.m.

Three Hierarchs Orthodox Christian Church

2009 N. Main St.

Saturday: Vespers, 5:30 p.m.

Sunday: Divine Liturgy, 10 a.m., followed by Catechumen/Inquirers instruction

Trinity Lutheran Church

1010 Fleming St.

Sunday: Prayer Team, 8:30 a.m.; Worship, 9 a.m.; Sunday school "Everyone His Witness," 10:30 a.m.; Youth group, 11:30 a.m.; Worship at Grace, Ulysses, 5:30 p.m.

Monday: Preschool spring break; staff meeting, 1:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Preschool spring break; Get together Girls, 10 a.m.; Brown Bag Bible Buddies, noon; Sewing Group, 5 p.m.

Wednesday: Preschool spring break; midweek dinner, 5:45 p.m.; Lenten service, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday: Preschool spring break; (S)Hebrews Bible study (contact pastor for location) 7 p.m.

March 16: Worship, 5:30 p.m.; Bible study - "Everyone His Witness," 6:30 p.m.

March 17: Prayer Team, 8:30 a.m.; worship, 9 a.m.; Sunday school "Everyone His Witness," 10:30 a.m.; youth group, 11:30 a.m.; Worship at Grace, Ulysses, 5:30 p.m.

Word of Life Church

3004 N. Third St.

Sunday: Adult class, 9 a.m.; main service, 10:15 a.m.; live stream of Sunday services, 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Facebook; the pastors are Rick and Tami Beard.

Wednesday: Adult Bible Study, Royal Rangers and Girls Now, 7 p.m.

ARMY Youth Group every Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m., ages high school to 20 years old.

For more information, call (620) 276-3825 or visit www.thewolc.org.