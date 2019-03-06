Senior Center pitch

J.D. Farr won high in the three tables of pitch played Tuesday at the Senior Center of Finney County. John Bunnell took second place, and Cindy Klaus was third.

Those interested in playing should call the center at (620) 272-3620.

Sherlock Strivers 4-H Club

The Sherlock Strivers 4-H Club met Sunday, March 3, at Holcomb Elementary School.

Approximately 20 members and 10 parents were present. Morgan Hammond led the meeting, and the other officers gave reports. The club then said the Pledge of Allegiance and the 4-H Pledge.

Under old business, the club learned of the results of Regional Club Days. Seven members participated, and all received blues and/or purples.

The club also continued discussion and planning of its monthly community service projects. This month, club members made dog toys for the Humane Society. In April, they plan to make goody bags for Holcomb city employees.

Under new business, the club discussed livestock judging and meats judging practices at the Extension Office, led by Aaron Elam.

The club will decorate a bulletin board at the Extension office this month. Leaders Delaina Hammond and Sara Brown met on March 1 with Makay Hammond to work on the display.

Members were reminded that if they plan to show and sell livestock at the fair, they must complete YQCA online or at the Extension Office.

Braden Robinson gave a project talk on shearing sheep and getting them ready to show. He also brought a one-day-old lamb for the club to see.

Nikki Spanier of the Humane Society came to thank the club for the dog toys they were making for them, and spoke about the society's operations. Garrett Kathman of Farm Bureau informed members of the Livestock Mortality Insurance that is offered to 4-Hers for their show animals.

Several 4-H dates were given to members to mark on their calendars, including livestock show dates, 4-H Council meeting dates, camps, and Cloverbuds’ meeting dates.

The meeting ended with collecting canned goods for the Emmaus House and celebrating March birthdays.

The next meeting will be April 7 at Holcomb Elementary.

Phi Sigma Alpha

Phi Sigma Alpha members celebrated Valentine's Day at the Clarion Inn last month.

Ellen Eichhorn and Cindy Dial acted as hostess and co-hostess, respectively, and served a chocolate, cherry and whipped cream dessert after the meal. The club recognized Sue Shipley as birthday person of the month. Each member went home with a rose.

The next meeting will be a game night at 6 p.m. March 14, with Shipley acting as hostess.

Daughters of the American Revolution

The regular meeting of the William Wilson Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution was held at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 16 at Garden Valley Retirement Village.

Regent Dixie Drake welcomed members and guests, who joined together in the Pledge of Allegiance, American's Creed and DAR prayer. Drake gave a president's general message and national committee report, and Carley Hazelton a national defense report. Marian Nolan presented the meeting's program, "Zanobia Angus Ranch."

The group nominated Hazelton as delegate for the 121st Kansas DAR State Conference April 25 to 28 in Topeka. Hazelton reported on volunteer hours, and members discussed the chapter's fourth National Day of Service, which was a genealogy workshop in October.

The following meeting was Feb. 20 at the Garden Valley Retirement Village.