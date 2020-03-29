Brooks, Yearwood to perform requests on live special

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Garth Brooks and wife Trisha Yearwood will be taking viewer requests during a live prime-time show this week filmed at their home.

CBS will air the special, "Garth and Trisha: Live!" on Wednesday at 9 p.m. Eastern.

In an announcement Sunday, CBS says the country stars will perform "an intimate concert for viewers looking for the comfort and shared joy of music during this difficult time."

The inspiration came from a live show that Brooks performed from his studio last week that attracted millions of viewers and caused Facebook Live to crash multiple times.

With millions of Americans staying at home to try to stop the spread of the coronavirus, performers are turning to live streamed concerts to reach fans and lift spirits. John Legend, Keith Urban and John Mayer are among the stars who have performed virtual concerts.

CBS says the special will be filmed with a minimal crew that will take social distancing precautions.

Longtime soap opera actor Callahan dies at 66

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor John Callahan, known for playing Edmund Grey on "All My Children" and also starring on other soaps including "Days of Our Lives," "Santa Barbara" and "Falcon Crest," has died. He was 66.

His ex-wife and former "All My Children" co-star Eva LaRue announced his death on her social media account on Saturday. The two, who played a married couple on the show, shared a daughter, Kaya,

"May Flights of Angels Wing You to Your Rest my Dear Friend. Your bigger than life, gregarious personality will leave a hole in our hearts forever. We are devastated-My great friend, co parent partner, and loving father to Kaya," she wrote on Instagram. "Kaya and I are beyond broken hearted, so stunned, sorry that my thoughts are a mess. You gave the best most beautifully written tributes, and I am at a complete loss for words right now for you."

Callahan starred on "All My Children" from 1992 to 2005.