As I began thinking about what to write about this week, I tried to think of a topic that wasn’t COVID-19 related. That is a more difficult task than one might think.

It seems like my whole world — and I’m sure many can relate — is all about the coronavirus.

As reporters, we have been in the thick of thinking and talking about the virus, but even when I’m done working for the day, I still see it on social media and talk about it with friends.

It is overwhelming and since I’ve started working from home, I’ve started feeling the effects of self-isolation, much like everyone else.

But as I thought about all of the negative noise that has been invading my life recently, I was reminded of all of the positives that have been presented to me.

I spent some time last weekend cooking some food and I noticed how much more I enjoyed the task. I liked being able to take my time on a recipe, whereas before I felt like I was constantly rushed to finish cooking because I had 10 other things I needed to complete.

I have also been exercising more than I have in recent months, which has left me feeling good. A friend suggested a workout app to me, and I have been taking time out of my day to do a 20-minute workout.

It not only gives me that burst of energy I so desperately need when I hit a mid-day slump, but it does wonders for me mentally. On the days I don’t feel like completing a workout, I go outside and walk.

I also went out and purchased an adult coloring book. After long days of being inundated with everything COVID-19 related, I find it refreshing to engage in a mindless activity.

Yes, the coronavirus is awful and it is sad to hear about how many have been infected and died. Still, perhaps some good can come out of this situation.

We have become people who are go, go, go and forget to take the time to do tasks that make us feel good.

If anything good can come out of this, it is that we realize the simple moments we have been missing out on for so long.

Like everyone else, I’m sure when this is over I will go back to rushing through my cooking and won’t take time out of my day for a workout, but for now I’m going to enjoy the extra time I have been given.