Twenty-five years ago this month, country music was turned upside down when Canadian singer Shania Twain released her second studio album, “The Woman In Me.” It made her one of the most popular stars in the genre and also served as a stepping stone to what would become an impressive international career.



“The Woman In Me” was not a typical album by an up-and-coming artist. Rather, it was a testament of the human spirit. Twain wrote or co-wrote each of the album’s 12 tracks with rock producer Robert John “Mutt” Lange. For those who follow music, Lange probably is best-known for his work with Bryan Adams and Def Leppard.



Twain’s album went on to produce eight charting singles and sell an impressive 20 million copies.



Twain had a love for rock ‘n’ roll, while Lange’s interest in American country music was growing. The two bonded and Twain’s sound began to evolve. Her record company was somewhat caught in the middle, but were pressing her for an album. Despite feeling her new sound was “less country,” Polygram/Mercury opted to move forward and let Lange produce the album.



The album’s first single, “Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under?,” fell along the lines of country, while the follow-up single, “Any Man Of Mine,” became a massive crossover hit. It quickly topped the Billboard Country Singles chart before crossing over to Top 40.



“Any Man Of Mine” was a major success on both the country and pop radio formats. Twain’s star grew by leaps and bounds.



I remember the first time I heard the song and thought, “What?! This is country music?” I liked it.



“The Woman In Me (Needs The Man In You)” followed suit, hitting the country chart. In this case, Twain made her way onto the Adult Contemporary chart, too.



Next, Twain and Lange had recorded two distinct versions of the singles ”(If You’re Not In It For Love) I’m Outta Here!” and “You Win My Love.” Each were recorded differently for country audiences and pop-rock audiences. Can we say brilliant?



Remixed songs were nothing new 25 years ago, but if you were a country performer, it was new territory. Twain was about to become globally known.



″(If You’re Not In It For Love) I’m Outta Here!” and “You Win My Love” both hit No. 1 on the country chart, but “I’m Outta Here!” lived up to its title. The song became a global smash.



“No One Needs To Know” and “Home Ain’t Where His Heart Is (Anymore)” continued her hit streak.



By that point, the world knew Twain. Listeners also were learning a little more about the woman behind the music. Her life was not glamorous before. In fact, it was quite sad. She lost both her parents in a tragic accident and was left to care for her siblings. She put off her dreams of being a singer to do so.



The last single to come from “The Woman In Me” was “God Bless The Child,” an a cappella prayer she said to herself after her parents passed away. The heartfelt song was the last track recorded for the album and perhaps the most personal.



“The Woman In Me” was named ACM and Billboard’s Country Album Of The Year. It also earned Twain her first Grammy for Best Country Album. And it was the pre-cursor to Twain’s massive album, “Come On Over,” which made her a superstar.



