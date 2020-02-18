1. Tastier than Takeout: Chicken: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Feb. 18, Apron Strings Kitchen Store, 1 S. Main, Hutchinson. Cost is $35 per person. Register by calling 620-259-7339, pay online at apronstringsstore.com, or sign up in person. Join us to explore recipes that are quick and easy to prepare without the use of processed food. Each time we will demonstrate two meals along with shortcuts and organizational tips that will get you in and out of the kitchen in no time. Recipes will be scaled for both two and four servings.

2. Lunch and Learn: The New Media - How to Connect Online: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Feb. 18, The Clayworks at Disability Supports, 1125 N Main, Hutchinson. Hosted by Hutch Chamber. Presented by Maureen Taylor, Regional Director of Sales for Nexstar Digital, and Carl Crossette, Digital Sales Director for KSN. Cost is $15 per member or $25 per non-member. Lunch is included. Throughout the years, media consumption has evolved from newspaper, television and radio to online and streaming. This session will cover the different generations and how each ones consumes media and then how businesses can best utilize the newest form of media: digital media. Contact Belinda McClanahan at 620.662.3391 or belindam@hutchchamber.com

3. Meet McPherson Police Chief Mikel Golden: 7 a.m. Feb. 18, The Well, 101 N Main St, McPherson. Hosted by McPherson Optimist Club. Stop in for a coffee at the Optimist meeting and meet the new police chief, Mikel Golden.