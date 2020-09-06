Fee Insurance Group announces new partnership

Fee Insurance Group announced a new partnership with Keystone Insurers Group that will provide Fee’s clients with expanded insurance options, allowing it to better serve their needs.

"We are excited and honored to have Fee Insurance Group join our community as the foundation of our growth into Kansas," said Margo Mackedanz, Keystone’s executive director of franchise expansion. "They are well respected in the insurance industry and areas in which they live and work, and their dedication is what we seek in new partnerships. Joining our community will add tremendous value to their clients, and I look forward to watching them forge a new path for the Sunflower State."

"Bob, Jordan, and I look forward to leveraging our partnership investment in Keystone to expand the products, services, and markets available to our clients. These additional resources will also allow our employees to continue to deliver exceptional client service," stated Allen Fee, agency CEO.

Keystone Insurance Group started in 1983 when four independent insurance agencies teamed up to pool their experience and expertise. Growing to almost 300 partners in 16 states, Keystone is ranked number three on the Insurance Journal's 2019 list of Top 20 Agency Partnerships. For more information, go to www.keystoneinsgrp.com.

Fee Insurance has been an independent, family-owned company for over 130 years. Since its inception, Fee Insurance Group has been headquartered in Hutchinson and is an independent insurance agency specializing in risk management and benefits consulting. Fee Insurance Group also has offices in Dodge City, McPherson, and Wichita. For more information, visit www.FeeInsurance.com.

Continuing Ed Series offered for Healthcare Professionals

HAYS – Clinkscales Elder Law Practice invites health care professionals that provide care to the elderly to a "Lunch with Randy" continuing education workshop series. Sessions will be every Wednesday in September at noon, starting Sept. 9.

Options for eldercare have increased in the last decade and determining which options are appropriate and available can be overwhelming for individuals and families. This webinar series will provide current information for health care professionals to assist in navigating the options by assessing care and support needs, selecting options and identifying resources available.

Sessions will be hosted by Clinkscales’ staff members as well as other industry professionals from the Northwest KS Area Agency on Aging and The Alzheimer’s Association. Topics include Medicaid, Medicare, and Veterans Benefits programs, accessing community family support and Dementia resources.

To sign up for, visit www.clinkscaleslaw.com/events.

Randy Clinkscales is an elder law attorney in Hays and is a 2006 founding member of the Life Care Planning Law Firms Association.

Commerce Brokerage Service adopts new name

Commerce Brokerage Services, Inc., will begin using the name "Commerce Financial Advisors" for all of its interactions with existing clients, including those in the region.

The change reflects the increased breadth of services provided by Commerce Trust Company’s brokerage group and highlights the growing role that its professional financial advisors play in providing those trusted services. No action is required by clients.

The Commerce Brokerage web site at https://www.commercebank.com/personal/invest/investment-accounts has also been refreshed. However, no other aspects of the company structure or ways in which clients conduct business with the brokerage have changed.

Commerce Brokerage Services Inc., member FINRA and SIPC, and an SEC-registered investment advisor, is a subsidiary of Commerce Bank. Commerce Trust Company is a division of Commerce Bank.

GB Car Care celebrates Ribbon Cutting

GREAT BEND – The Great Bend Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting Aug. 27 for GB Car Care.

Father and son co-owners Leon and Lance Haselhorst started the business six months ago and it has grown to serve 30 to 40 customers per month.

"We really like what we do," Lance Haselhorst stated. "We enjoy seeing the smile on our customers face when they come to pick up their vehicle. We both have a love for automobiles and boats and motorcycles and... well, basically anything with a motor."

For more information find them on Facebook @GBCarCare, at gbcarcare.com, or call (620) 786-8880.

Hutchinson Regional opens tele-neurology consultation service

In response to a shortage of neurological services and practitioners, Hutchinson Regional Medical Center opened a Tele-Neurology Acute Care Consultation Service on Sept. 1.

The service will offer a lengthy list of treatments including Stroke Alerts Coverage and Emergent Neurology Consulting in the Emergency Department.

The goal of the new service is to provide inpatient Neurology consultations to enhance care for patients experiencing seizures and post-stroke follow-ups.

Peggy Tuxhorn, Chief Quality Officer for Hutchinson Regional Medical Center, said Neurology is the branch of medicine concerned with the treatment of disorders of the nervous system.

"The nervous system is a complex, sophisticated system that regulates and coordinates body activities and is made up of two major divisions: the brain and the spinal cord," Tuxhorn said. "The five most common neurology disorders are headaches, strokes, seizures, Parkinson’s disease, and dementia."

The service is the result of a cooperative venture between Hutch Regional and Jayhawk Tele-Neurology, which is the Kansas Branch of Eagle-Med, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. A team of six specialists will be available 24/7 through a video hookup to diagnose and treat patients at Hutch Regional.

The local inpatient Neurological service will eliminate the need for transfers out of our community for these treatments, noted Ken Johnson, president and CEO of Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System. "Reductions in read times on test will speed reporting to providers in hours instead of days," he said.

"The Tele-Neurology Acute Care Consultation Service is another example of Hutchinson Regional Medical Center striving to keep patients locally so more of our area residents can receive high-quality care closer to home."

Recent Growth Propels IdeaTek to Inc. 5000 List again

BUHLER – IdeaTek was once again named to Inc. magazine’s annual Inc. 5000 list, a prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies.

The company, which has aggressive plans for continued growth in the next three years, announcing 20 new open positions, was ranked 3,603 in 2020, noting 103% growth.

The 2020 designation was the seventh time IdeaTek was recognized.

"We’re thrilled to receive this honor again, and this is only the tip of the iceberg. Our mission is to bring internet freedom to rural and underserved areas," said CEO Jerrod Reimer.

"Prior to COVID-19 there was already a lot of attention on rural broadband access, and that attention has grown exponentially. That means there are more funds available for us to expand our fiber network in Kansas and provide connectivity much more quickly to those who need it most."

Founded and headquartered in Buhler, IdeaTek has been a leader in gigabit deployment since 2006, working to deliver the highest speed broadband service to residents of rural communities in Kansas. Significant private investment, paired with several federal broadband expansion programs like the Connect American Fund Phase II, gave IdeaTek the capital needed to develop more than 600 miles of new underground fiber-optic infrastructure in Reno, Sedgwick and Harvey counties.

"Given our growth opportunities and expansion projects, we currently have 20 positions open and we plan to add dozens more," said Megan Shearer, IdeaTek’s Director of Talent. "We’re looking for people who are highly motivated, curious, and who will look for creative solutions to deliver the highest quality of service possible."

IdeaTek’s available positions include sales, operations, customer service, IT, and project management roles. Those interested in a career at IdeaTek should email their resume to careers@ideatek.com, noting the area of interest in the subject line of the email.