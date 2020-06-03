Kailey Hamm, a 2020 graduate of Skyline High School in Pratt, Kansas has not only started a small business during the COVID-19 pandemic, but has also seen it grow more than she could have imagined.

Hamm has been making and selling calligraphy signs and crafts for three years, has hosted three calligraphy classes, and has written positive messages around town on sidewalks.

In May, Hamm added clay earrings to her small business. Her interest in clay art began when she took a ceramics class at PCC during her spring semester of her senior year.

“This was my first time working with clay, and I loved it,” Hamm said.

Hamm started seeing clay earrings pop up on her Pinterest feed while stuck at home.

“I thought they were so cute, so I decided to give them a try,” Hamm said. “Over quarantine I have had more time to be creative and added the clay earrings. I decided to try and sell clay jewelry because for one, I thought it was adorable, and two, no one else I know in Pratt is selling it.”

In addition to selling the clay earrings from her Facebook page, Kailey Hamm Calligraphy, and Instagram page, @_uniquely.created_, this high school entrepreneur has partnered with N’Cahoots Coffee and Shoppe in Pratt to sell the earrings she makes in the store.

“My small business has grown immensely in the past three weeks, and I appreciate everyone who has reached out to me,” Hamm said.

Hamm said she plans on using profits for her sales to help pay for college expenses and donate to charities occasionally.

“I plan on keeping my small business going for as long as I can,” Hamm said.

Hamm said her future plans include study at Pratt Community College this fall, after which she will transfer to Wichita State University to become an elementary school teacher.

While the coronavirus pandemic changed every expectation she had for her senior year of high school, Hamm said the quarantine gave her time to create, and opened up possibilities she may not have thought of otherwise.