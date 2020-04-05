SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program launches

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Small Business Administration has launched the Paycheck Protection Program, a $349 billion emergency loan program created last week with the President’s signing of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES).

The program provides forgivable loans up to $10 million to small businesses left financially distressed by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The loans, which will be administered at the local level by a national network of banks and credit unions, are designed to maintain the viability of millions of small businesses struggling to meet payroll and day-to-day operating expenses.

The loans, which are 100% backed by SBA, are being provided to small businesses without collateral requirements, personal guarantees, SBA fees, or credit elsewhere tests.

Those eligible for the program include small businesses, certain non-profits, veterans’ organizations, self-employed individuals, independent contractors, and other businesses meeting size standards based on their North American Industry Classification System code.

The Paycheck Protection Program’s maximum loan amount is $10 million with a fixed 1% interest rate and maturity of two years.

The loans are available to cover up to eight weeks of average monthly payroll (based on 2019 figures) plus 25% and payments are deferred for six months (interest does accrue).

The SBA will forgive the portion of loan proceeds used for payroll costs and other designated operating expenses for up to eight weeks, provided at least 75% of loan proceeds are used for payroll costs. Eligible expenses for the eight-week forgiveness include:

Payroll costs (excluding the prorated portion of any compensation above $100,000 per year for any person. Payroll costs include salary, commissions, tips; certain employee benefits including sick leave and health care premiums, and state and local taxes;Mortgage interest (not prepayment or principal payments) and rent payments on mortgages and leases in existence after February 15, 2020;Utilities such as electricity, gas, water, transportation, phone and internet access for services that began before February 15, 2020; andAdditional wages paid to tipped employees.

Visit www.SBA.gov/Coronavirus for additional resources about protecting your business, employees and customers.

BCC offers free CNA courses in Ellsworth

GREAT BEND – Those seeking a credential as a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) have the chance to enroll in a course at no charge thanks to a generous anonymous donor and a collaboration between Barton Community College, Ellsworth County Medical Center and Good Samaritan Retirement Center.

The two 2020 CNA classes are set for June 1-17 and July 6-22. The classes are 90 hours in length and held over two weeks.

Presentations will be held at ECMC and clinical experiences at the Good Samaritan Retirement Center in Ellsworth.

Twenty students will be selected for each class, with additional students added to a waitlist. Applications are available at www.ewmed.com.

After selection, applicants must still apply to Barton Community College and successfully pass a reading test before enrolling in the CNA class.

Students must be 16 years of age by the first day of class. High School students must have written permission from a guardian and their high school principal to receive college credit. Students must also pass a reference check, provide immunization records, proof of current health insurance and other requirements that will be communicated to students.

Certified Nursing Assistants are certified professionals that provide direct care towards patients in hospitals and long-term care facilities. CNAs assist with tasks including taking vitals, dressing, eating, toileting, bathing, and personal hygiene.

Becoming a CNA is a chance to begin a long-term career in healthcare and opens the door for a wide variety of work settings.

Registered Nurse Tami Birkholz, a staff nurse and Education Coordinator at Ellsworth County Medical Center and an adjunct professor at Barton Community College, will teach the classes.

Law firms offer small businesses assistance for COVID-19 issues

WASHINGTON – Lawyers for Good Government Foundation (L4GG), a non-profit network of more than 125,000 legal advocates with lawyers in all 50 states, announced the launch of its Small Business Remote Legal Clinic, offering pro bono legal consultations for small business owners to help them understand and act upon the options available under the COVID-19 stimulus package and other grant and loan programs that may be available to them.

Qualifying small businesses with 25 or fewer employees will be offered free 45-minute consultations with pro bono attorneys who can help answer legal questions in certain areas and help small business owners determine the best path forward for their businesses.

Interested small business owners can sign up at https://www.lawyersforgoodgovernment.org/covid-smallbusiness to be notified when a clinic becomes available in their city.

L4GG has put together a growing coalition, presently comprised of 34 law firms in 30 cities across the U.S., to help staff the remote legal clinics.

Participating firms plan to guide small business owners regarding funding available through the recently-enacted stimulus bill, assistance in filing for grants and loans available through various federal, state, and local programs, and answers to legal questions in various areas most likely to arise as a result of the circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kansas Weatherization Assistance Program sets virtual public hearing

Kansas Housing Resources Corporation will conduct a digital public hearing to receive comments on the Draft 2020 Weatherization State Plan Application.

The hearing at 2 p.m., April 15, is to receive public input and suggestions on the draft plan, which is anticipated to be very similar to the 2019 State Plan.

To join the hearing, use the link or call 1-785-422-9949, conference ID 745441113. Comments and suggestions received will become part of the public record.

Additionally, written comments may be submitted by email to Scott Kuhn at skuhn@kshousingcorp.org by noon on April 22

Sterling College offers virtual campus visits

STERLING – Sterling College and the Office of Admissions announced Virtual Campus Visits are available for all prospective students and families for the remainder of the academic year.

The visits allow students to meet with their admissions counselor, professors, coaches and activity directors face-to-face via video messaging. To learn more and sign up for a visit go to www.sterling.edu/admissions/visit-campus.

A Zoom virtual campus visit will not differ from a traditional on-campus campus visit in that prospective students and parents still register through an online web form on the Sterling College website. There they can indicate their major and activity interests and the date they wish to visit.

The Sterling College Admissions Office then schedules appointments with faculty, coaches, art directors, as well as financial aid representatives and others. A Zoom link is sent via email to the student, parents and all the various college appointments with an Admissions Counselor hosting.

Sterling College is a Christ-centered, four-year college located in Sterling, with a mission to develop creative and thoughtful leaders who understand a maturing Christian faith. For more information, visit www.sterling.edu.

IOGCC meeting rescheduled

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla – Due to the circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the IOGCC Annual Business Meeting, which was scheduled to occur in Oklahoma City May 17-19, will be conducted by video conference and teleconference during the summer months.

The committee and council meetings, business session, and related programs will be rescheduled in consultation with the IOGCC Official Representatives and committee chairs. Additional information will be posted on the IOGCC website.

For questions contact Amy Childers at amy.childers@iogcc.state.ok.us.