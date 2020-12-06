Una Bee Carley-Miller, 88, of Athens, TX, passed away on December 2, 2020, at McPherson Hospital with her daughters by her side. Una Bee had been staying with her daughters, Carley and Sara, in McPherson, KS for the last three weeks.

Una Bee was the youngest of seven daughters born to L.A. and Pansy Carley in McPherson, KS. Virginia Lee Carley passed at the age of seven months. Jimmie, Teddie, Marjorie, Freda, Jeanette, and Una Bee were known as "the Carley girls."

She graduated from McPherson High School in 1950. Una Bee’s first job out of high school was at Farmers Alliance. In later years, she worked for Smokey Billue at Underground Storage in Conway, KS.

Una Bee was a member of Sweet Adelines International, Daughters of American Revolution, and Lake Athens Baptist Church in Athens, TX.

In 1980, she moved to Duncan, OK and married Claude "Bud" A. Miller, III. In later years, she and Bud lived in San Angelo, TX and was a partner in cemeteries in Duncan, OK, San Angelo, TX, and Del Rio, TX. After retiring, they moved to Athens, TX.

She is survived by: her husband, Bud Miller of Athens, TX; daughters, Carley Jo Carpenter of McPherson, KS and Sara (Eric) Folck of Galva, KS; step-sons, Grant (Brandy) Miller of Frisco, TX and Aaron (Nikki) Miller of Wichita, KS; her loyal dog, Glory Bee; grandchildren, Amber, Haylee, Christian, Carter, Audrey, and Jessica; and great-grandchildren, Katelynn, Maddison, Scarlett, Katherine, Emmy Lou, and Ella Mae.

Una Bee was preceded in death by: her parents, L.A. and Pansy Carley; sisters, Virginia Lee Carley, Jimmie Olson, Teddie Todeschi, Marjorie Baudino, Freda Peterson-Gooch, and Jeanette Moors; and daughter, Diane Carpenter Blake.

Resthaven Mortuary is handing arrangements for the graveside service in Wichita, KS.

A private family burial will be held in the McPherson Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial donations may be given to the McPherson Animal Shelter in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 North Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460. Personal condolences may be sent to the family at www.stockhamfamily.com.