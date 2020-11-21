Stephen Eugene Greer passed away on November 11, 2020 in ElDorado, Kansas at the age of 67. He was born in Aiken County, South Carolina December 2, 1952 to JoAnn Coons and Jack Greer.

He spent most all of his life in ElDorado, except short times in Iowa and California.

Steve’s career consisted of many jobs, including Natural Gas Rigs, working for his Dad’s Company, (Greer’s Sandblasting) and erecting Butler Buildings through out Kansas. He worked in the refrigeration business as well.

After Steve’s accident that left him paralyzed in 1995 he went on to get his GED and Degree in Drafting and Commercial Architecture at Vatterott College in Kansas City with a perfect attendance and 3.9 GPA.

Steve loved the serenity fishing, boating and camping brought him. He enjoyed his flowers and the birds on his bird feeder entertained him for hours.

Steve was an active member of AA, where he met his best friend for life, Steven Hinton.

Steve is survived by his children, Daughters Hillary Thiessen, Katy Lee (Matt), Sons, Mathew Eugene, Jordan Greer, D.J. Lee, Stephen Lee (Mindy) and 14 Grandchildren. Sisters Carole Sanders, Jackie Brooks (Ed), Carla Buckner (Jay), Maria Wilson (Bryan), Lorena Hathaway, Gail Warren (Murphy), Julie Comitini (Todd), Regina Mason, and Angie Mason. Brothers George Greer, Greg Greer (Kim), Wayne Hathaway (Therese), Sam Mason and Victor Mason.

Steve is preceded in death by his Parents, JoAnn (Coons) Clayton and Patricia and Jack Greer, his Sister Valerie Gomez and Brother Roderick Greer.

Services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been set up with Phoenix Home Care & Hospice in Wichita, Kansas.

Cremation is with Heritage Funeral Home, El Dorado.