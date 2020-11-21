Janette "Jan" June (Spurlin) Parsley

March 29, 1945 – November 18, 2020

Age 75

Andover, KS

Jan was born in Clinton, Oklahoma on March 29, 1945, and passed away unexpectedly on November 18, 2020, from cardiac arrest at the age of 75. She grew up in Wichita, Kansas, as one of three daughters and graduated from East High School.

Jan thoroughly loved her job and made so many friends the past 24-1/2 years working at Dillon’s Marketplace at Central and Rock Road. One of her greatest joys was making and delivering peanut butter fudge for Christmas for her "guys" at the Wichita Fire Department. Jan enjoyed being with her family, nieces and nephews, and many others that she considered family. Every Christmas she would decorate her home with her Snowy Christmas Village that contained pieces that she hand-painted and added to each year. She loved jigsaw puzzles, needle point, crossword and word search puzzles. Jan was proud of her Native American heritage and collected many items that she enjoyed.

Jan is survived by her sisters Linette Garrison of Wichita, Vicki Spurlin of Wichita, Sister-in-Law Pat (Dale) Shaffer of Benton, and was "Aunt Nette" to her nephews and nieces, Steve (Mary) Mingle of Newton, Susan Downing (Scott) of Wichita, Robin (Todd) Kuhar of McKinney, Texas, Aharon (Arthur) Hoopes of Wichita, Dallas Horning of Wichita, Linlee Prater of Valley Center, Bethany (Kyle) Fox of Benton, Jonathan (Bryn) Shaffer of Benton, as well as many great nieces and nephews. Jan was preceded in death by her parents and former spouse Richard "Dick" Parsley.

Funeral services will take place on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 2:00pm at The Benton Church, 14300 SW 20th St, Benton, KS 67017. Friends and family are welcome to gather and share stories about Jan one-hour prior to service. Interment will follow the service at Benton Cemetery. Masks and social distancing will be mandatory in order to attend services to prevent the spread of COVID-19.