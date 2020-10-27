TOPEKA,KS - Carol Rayna Prine, 61, died Sunday, October 18, 2020, at her home in Topeka, Kansas. She was born May 15, 1959, at Lyons, Kansas, daughter of Patsy Darlene Harris. Carol and Calvin Prine was married in October 1979, at the Free Methodist Church in Hutchinson, Kansas. She loved her dogs, fishing, and the outdoors.

Carol Rayna Prine

She is survived by two sisters, Darlene (Dean) Shank, Buhler, Marsha (Bill) Wiard, South Hutchinson, and a brother, John Klaassen, Topeka. She has many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother; her husband, Calvin; and a brother, Gene Klaassen.