Jerry 'Eli' Sanders, 50, of Hutchinson, died October 20, 2020, at his home. There will be no services at this time. To read the full obituary and leave a condolence for the family visit the Elliott Mortuary website. Elliott Mortuary is in charge of arrangements, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

Jerry 'Eli' Sanders

