Stan W. Crank, 59, of South Hutchinson, classic car lover and sports enthusiast, died September 30, 2020, at his home. He was born October 4, 1960, in Hutchinson, to Earl William and Delores Jane (Pauls) Crank.

Stan would not want a big fuss, a service, or even an obituary. If an obituary was deemed absolutely necessary, he certainly would not have wanted it to be too wordy, too formal, or overdone. He had a stoic appearance and dry sense of humor, but was actually pretty hilarious with his quick wit and classic one liners. Stan loved his family and treasured his friends, never putting himself first. He was always generous in donating to causes and supporting others.

Stan graduated from Nickerson High School in 1978, and attended some college and trade school classes. Following a thirteen-year engagement, on July 17, 2017, he married Pamela Kay (Hill) Huxman, in the French Quarter of New Orleans, LA, complete with a second line jazz parade.

Stan is survived by: his wife, Pamela Crank of South Hutchinson; children, Chelsey (Chad) Duvall of Hutchinson, and Colby Crank of Ottawa; stepdaughters, Jaime Garcia of Hutchinson, and Sydni Huxman (fiancé, Al Basha) of Eden Prairie, MN; grandchildren, Holley Duvall, Steele Duvall, Mia, Alex, Mari, and Alessio Garcia; siblings, Debbie (Bruce) Hoskinson, Rhonda Crank, Mike Crank, Rich (Kathy) Crank, and their children.

He was preceded in death by: his father, Earl Crank; mother, Delores (Crank) Giles; and stepfather, Howard Giles.

Cremation has taken place. Friends may sign the book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, October 5, 2020, through Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Elliott Mortuary.

No service will be held, but a 'Natty Toast Celebration' in the grass field west of his home, will be 3 p.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020. Bring your classic cars, coolers, chairs, and stories of Stan.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Ottawa University Men's Wrestling Program, in care of Elliott Mortuary and Crematory, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

