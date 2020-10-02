Lyons -- William N. 'Bill' Young, 88, of Lyons, passed away September 30, 2020 at Hospital District #1 of Rice County, Lyons. He was born May 21, 1932 in Lyons, the son of Frank and Marjorie Arensdorf Young. Bill was a lifetime Rice County Resident. He graduated from St. Joseph's Military Academy in Hays, Kansas; and later attended Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska. Bill served in the United States Army, where he was stationed in Puerto Rico. After returning to Lyons, Bill worked in the family Chevrolet dealership. He later became owner of Young Motor Company in Lyons, retiring in 1997. He was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, Lyons, Knights of Columbus, former member of U.S.D. 405 School Board, former member of City of Lyons Planning Commission, and former member of Lyons Public Library Board. On September 22, 1958, Bill was united in marriage with Eleanor E. Maris at St. Paul Catholic Church, Lyons. She survives of the home. He is also survived by his son, Daniel Young of Olathe, KS; three daughters, Cynthia West and husband Doug of Lee's Summit, MO, Mary Borgen and husband Brian of Osage Beach, MO, and Catherine Jones of Parkville, MO; sister, Barbara Miller of Kansas City, KS; ten grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Bill was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Robert F. Young and James F. Young; and two sisters, Elizabeth 'Betty' Higgins and Mary Kathryn Amato. Funeral mass will be at 10:30 A.M., Monday, October 5, 2020 at St. Paul Catholic Church, Lyons, with Father Patrick Kotrba officiating. Burial will be at Lyons Municipal Cemetery, Lyons. Visitation will be from 1:00 until 5:00 P.M., Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons and from 5:30 until 8:00 P.M. at St. Paul Catholic Church, Lyons, with parish rosary at 7:00 P.M. Memorials may be given to Rice Community Healthcare Foundation in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.

