Corrie Kelly, of Hutchinson, was born January 3, 1981 on a blizzardy day in Ogdensburg, New York. She moved to Kansas with her momma and brother in the late 80's.

Corrie E Kelly

Corrie lettered in band at Haven High then moved to west Hutchinson to continue her life at Nickerson High. Everyone knew her as a Commanding individual as she entered her life with our Lord.

She leaves behind her partner, Ron Taylor; Les and Marcine Pritchard her parents; Robin Pritchard; her younger sister,(Sissy). Preceding in death to our Lord, her brother, Nicholas (Nick) Briggs of Hutchinson; her bio-father, Larry Briggs, Canton, New York.

Her breath was taken away August 31,2020.

Memorial Service has taken place. She had started a new life and was taken away too soon. Her ashes will be given to the Earth.

