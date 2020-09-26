GODDARD - Brian Palmer, 52, died September 23, 2020. Born May 26, 1968. Visitation Monday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. with family present 6 to 8 p.m. at Larrison Funeral Home. Funeral service 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Medicine Lodge United Methodist Church. Burial at Highland Cemetery, Medicine Lodge. Memorials to Brian Palmer Children Education Fund in care of Larrison Funeral Home.

Brian Palmer

