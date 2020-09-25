MANCHESTER, OK - Joan Hess, 84, died September 23, 2020. Survivors: children, Carthel Hess, Randall Hess, Lori Patnode, Sheila Rader; sister, Barbara Conrady; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great grandchildren. Funeral 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Church of Christ in Anthony. Burial at Manchester Cemetery. Visitation 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Prairie Rose Funeral Home, Anthony. Memorials: Manchester Cemetery.

Joan Hess

MANCHESTER, OK - Joan Hess, 84, died September 23, 2020. Survivors: children, Carthel Hess, Randall Hess, Lori Patnode, Sheila Rader; sister, Barbara Conrady; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great grandchildren. Funeral 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Church of Christ in Anthony. Burial at Manchester Cemetery. Visitation 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Prairie Rose Funeral Home, Anthony. Memorials: Manchester Cemetery.