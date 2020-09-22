AMBER, OK - Graveside service for Walter Olen Ferrell, age 70 of Amber, OK will be held Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at 10 am at the Amber Cemetery.

Walter Olen Ferrell

Walter Olen Ferrell was born in Chickasha on October 9, 1949, to Joe and Betty Ferrell.

He served his country in Vietnam and Germany. He entered the Army on May 5, 1969. He was discharged on April 27, 1971. He received the Vietnam Campaign Medal, two overseas bars, Army Commendation Medal, expert M-16, sharpshooter M-14, National Defense Service Medal and Vietnam Service Medal.

He and Georgia Miracle were married September 17, 1971. To this union, four children were born: James Olen Ferrell, Christopher John Ferrell, Alicia Marie Riddel and Bruce Lee Ferrell.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one infant sister, his mother-in-law, father-in-law and stepfather-in-law.

He is survived by: his wife, Georgia, of the home; son, James Ferrell and wife Amy, of Yukon; son, Christopher Ferrell and wife Chelsea of Tuttle; daughter, Alicia Marie Riddel and husband Kacy of Mustang; son, Bruce Ferrell and wife Amanda of Bethany; five grandsons - Cooper and Carter Ferrell, Jack and Austin Ferrell and Hagen Riddel; sister, Mary Lee (Ferrell) Payne of Chickasha; brothers Larry Ferrell and wife Betty of Blanchard and Mike Ferrell and wife Gayle of Hutchinson KS; numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

