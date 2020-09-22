ELLSWORTH - Dr. Kenneth M. Krauter, 80, of Ellsworth, died Wednesday, September 16, 2020. He was born May 28, 1940, in Hutchinson, KS, the son of Howard and Minnie Krauter (Nixon).

Dr. Kenneth M. Krauter

After high school, Kenneth served his country in Korea as a peace keeper. Following his service, he went to Kansas State University. He graduated in 1967 with a degree in bacteriology and zoology, and held a doctorate degree in molecular biology with a minor in micro chemistry with a doctorate degree in microbiology.

While living in Manhattan, he met Kay Ensworth. Shortly thereafter, they moved to Great Bend, where they were married. Dr. Krauter went to work as a microbiologist for the Fuller Brush Company. The family subsequently moved to Bushton, where he operated his own business in the oil industry and various other ventures.

Following Kay's death, he lived in Wichita and Missouri before marrying Marilyn Blynn. The two resided in Ellsworth where Dr. Krauter worked for the hospital and with Mosaic assisting individuals with their health needs.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn; parents; sister, LaWanda Lower; and his stepson, Stephen Montoya.

He is survived by: his sister, Doris Gaeddert; his step-children, Thomas Montoya, Karen Gieselman, Theresa Parsons, Christopher Montoya, Michael Montoya and Paul Montoya; as well as many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, September 26 at 11 a.m. at the Abbyville Cemetery, Abbyville, KS.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Mosaic in North Central Kansas, 124 W. 3rd St., Ellworth, KS 67439. parsonsfh.com