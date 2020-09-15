MCPHERSON - Leonard Allen 'Pete' Edwards, 92, died September 12, 2020. Survivors: wife, Shirley; sons, Randy Edwards (Janette), Russell Edwards (Terrie); sister, Mildred Dorsey; five grandchildren. Memorial service with Military Honors: 2 p.m., Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Calvary Baptist Church. Memorials: Giving Hope Cancer Fund or charity of the donor's choice c/o Stockham Family Funeral Home, McPherson.

Leonard Edwards

MCPHERSON - Leonard Allen 'Pete' Edwards, 92, died September 12, 2020. Survivors: wife, Shirley; sons, Randy Edwards (Janette), Russell Edwards (Terrie); sister, Mildred Dorsey; five grandchildren. Memorial service with Military Honors: 2 p.m., Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Calvary Baptist Church. Memorials: Giving Hope Cancer Fund or charity of the donor's choice c/o Stockham Family Funeral Home, McPherson.