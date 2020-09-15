KINGMAN - Evelyn E. Meisenheimer, 96, died Sept. 14, 2020, at Wheatlands Healthcare Center, Kingman.

She was born April 13, 1924, in Kingman County the daughter of Rudolph and Carolina Kaufman. A lifetime resident of the Kingman community, she was formerly employed within the family owned Kingman Insurance Agency.

Evelyn was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Presbyterian Women and the VFW Ladies Auxiliary, all of Kingman.On Oct. 15, 1954, she married Francis Meisenheimer in Kingman; he died March 15, 1988.

Survivors include: two sons, Frank and his wife Debra, and Mike and his wife Sharla; three grandchildren, Martha and Emily Meisenheimer and Allie Gellerman.

She was also preceded in death by brothers, Gilbert, Clifford and Everett; and sisters, Dora Kaufman, Viola Albrecht and Doris Kaufman.

Family graveside services will be Saturday at the Hoosier Cemetery, Kingman followed by a memorial service at the First Presbyterian Church at 11 a.m. Friends may call from 1 to 7 p.m., Friday, at the Livingston Funeral Home with the family present from 6 to 7 p.m.

Memorials may be made with the Kingman Ministerial Alliance Food Bank or Wheatlands Healthcare Center, both in care of the funeral home.

