HAZELTON - Fern A. Swartz-Kircher, 93, passed away August 23, 2020. Survivors: children, Kent (Cheryl) Swartz, Keela Swartz,Vicki (Scott) McCall; sister, June Barnthouse; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren. Graveside 11 a.m. Thursday at Rose Hill Cemetery, Hazelton, KS. Viewing 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Prairie Rose Funeral Home, Anthony. Memorials: Samaritan's Purse or New Tribe Missions.

Fern Kircher

