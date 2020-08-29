CUNNINGHAM - Craig Allen Dunn, 56, of Cunningham, Kansas, passed away August 25, 2020 at Hilltop Manor in Cunningham, Kansas. The son of Larry and Dora Rae Dunn, he was born in Pratt, Kansas on April 29, 1964. He was a former employee of the Kansas Parks and Wildlife department for 15 years.

Craig Allen Dunn

CUNNINGHAM - Craig Allen Dunn, 56, of Cunningham, Kansas, passed away August 25, 2020 at Hilltop Manor in Cunningham, Kansas. The son of Larry and Dora Rae Dunn, he was born in Pratt, Kansas on April 29, 1964. He was a former employee of the Kansas Parks and Wildlife department for 15 years.

An avid outdoorsman, he loved to go fishing. He thoroughly enjoyed NASCAR, loved listening to old rock and roll, and spending time on Sunday afternoons kicking back with family and friends.

Survivors include: his parents, Larry and Dora Rae Dunn; one son, Nickolas Dunn; one daughter, Rebecca Dunn; two sisters, Heather Lagergren and Brenda Welner; five grandchildren, Gage, Grant, Jace, Jake, and, Adelynn; four nieces and nephews, Zach, Acacia, Rose, and, Lily; and numerous friends and acquaintances.

Per his request cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial gifts may be made to Hilltop Manor of Cunningham and left in care of Old Mission " Heritage Funeral Home, 528 N. Main, Hutchinson, Kansas.

