JOHNSON - Matthew Pantoja, 6, died, August 25, 2020. Funeral is 10 a.m. Monday, August 31 at Stanton County Jr/Sr High School Football Field. Visitation is Sunday 3 to 6 p.m. with service beginning at 6 p.m. at Monte de Sion. Garnand Funeral Home, Johnson is in care of arrangements. Complete obituary information on Garnand Funeral Home website.

Matthew Pantoja

