IUKA - Terry Sanders Cummins, 67, died August 25, 2020. Born February 21, 1953. Cremation has taken place. Celebration of Life 2 p.m., Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Iuka Methodist Church, Iuka. Memorials to Ariel Streight Adoption Fund in care of Larrison Mortuary, 300 Country Club Road, Pratt.

Terry Cummins

