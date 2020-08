Halstead -- Philip W. Schmitt, 68, died, August 24, 2020 at his residence.

Philip Schmitt

Halstead -- Philip W. Schmitt, 68, died, August 24, 2020 at his residence.

He is survived by a sister Cheryl Jackson of Wichita.

He will be cremated and no services are planned.

Memorials may be given to Caring Hands Humane Society. Kaufman Funeral Home, Halstead.