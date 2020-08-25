WICHITA - Haley D. Habiger died August 21, 2020, in Wichita. She is survived by: son, Michael; daughter, McKynley; her father, Kyle; mother, Jody; two brothers, Konner and Braden. Services will be 10 a.m., thursday, August 27, at Hillside Cemetery, Kinsley. Memorials To The Childrens Scholarship Fund In Care McKillip Funeral Home.

Haley D. Habiger

WICHITA - Haley D. Habiger died August 21, 2020, in Wichita. She is survived by: son, Michael; daughter, McKynley; her father, Kyle; mother, Jody; two brothers, Konner and Braden. Services will be 10 a.m., thursday, August 27, at Hillside Cemetery, Kinsley. Memorials To The Childrens Scholarship Fund In Care McKillip Funeral Home.