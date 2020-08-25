SUBLETTE - Betty Morgan-Lane, 96, died on August 12. She on April 23, 1924. Service at Sublette Christian Church Saturday at 1 p.m. Inurnment at Haskell County Cemetery, Sublette. Memorials are suggested to Sublette Christian Church-Music Fund or Reflection Senior Living of Wichita in care of Swaim Funeral Chapel.

Betty Morgan-Lane

