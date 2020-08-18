Ernest Rust

DODGE CITY - Ernest was born on March 4, 1928, to John and Ruth Rust in Ruleton, Kansas. He died on August 1. Memorial service at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Dodge City, Saturday at 10:30 a.m. There is no visitation; cremation has taken place. Memorials to Holy Cross Lutheran Church in care of Swaim Funeral Chapel, Dodge City.

